1,301 ONLINE

SCIFI U.S.S Enterprise G (Eclipse Class)

Hey guys SciFi Here  its Finally here   the G juggernaut  this is long time coming it meant to be release before new year but...

Download

  • 21 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 9.13MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey guys SciFi Here  its Finally here   the G juggernaut  this is long time coming it meant to be release before new year but more important Projects was in  the way  Like  Titan A which Is not released  yet so this has boosted alongside F  Which is also having an Update in couple of hours or day to Balance with G.


The Phasers have Updated Textures so it be different while being same Concept. and you all been waiting for this will not overwrite your KM G which is a good thing  as you can test different version and your own devices.


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 

 


Credits    

   

Original Design    : DJ Curtis

Textures    : DJ Curtis

Mesh        : DJ Curtis

Icon        : DJ Curtis

Hardpoints      : DJ Curtis

   

New Update:

Hardpoints Done By THE SCI-FI KING

Cloning Is Done By Greystar the Dragon 

SFX Is By THE SCI-FI KING  

Weapons Texture  is Done By  DJ Curtis  and THE SCI-FI KING (we Used the phaser template and Edit it to look bit better and different)

Read More

Download '212137-184015-Enterprise G.rar' (9.13MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th January 2023 9:48pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


282 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

14 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File