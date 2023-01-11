SCIFI U.S.S Enterprise G (Eclipse Class)

Hey guys SciFi Here its Finally here the G juggernaut this is long time coming it meant to be release before new year but more important Projects was in the way Like Titan A which Is not released yet so this has boosted alongside F Which is also having an Update in couple of hours or day to Balance with G.
The Phasers have Updated Textures so it be different while being same Concept. and you all been waiting for this will not overwrite your KM G which is a good thing as you can test different version and your own devices.
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
Credits
Original Design : DJ Curtis
Textures : DJ Curtis
Mesh : DJ Curtis
Icon : DJ Curtis
Hardpoints : DJ Curtis
New Update:
Hardpoints Done By THE SCI-FI KING
Cloning Is Done By Greystar the Dragon
SFX Is By THE SCI-FI KING
Weapons Texture is Done By DJ Curtis and THE SCI-FI KING (we Used the phaser template and Edit it to look bit better and different)
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 11th January 2023 9:48pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!