SCIFI U.S.S Enterprise G (Eclipse Class)

Hey guys SciFi Here its Finally here the G juggernaut this is long time coming it meant to be release before new year but more important Projects was in the way Like Titan A which Is not released yet so this has boosted alongside F Which is also having an Update in couple of hours or day to Balance with G.





The Phasers have Updated Textures so it be different while being same Concept. and you all been waiting for this will not overwrite your KM G which is a good thing as you can test different version and your own devices.





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





Credits

Original Design : DJ Curtis

Textures : DJ Curtis

Mesh : DJ Curtis

Icon : DJ Curtis

Hardpoints : DJ Curtis

New Update:

Hardpoints Done By THE SCI-FI KING

Cloning Is Done By Greystar the Dragon

SFX Is By THE SCI-FI KING

Weapons Texture is Done By DJ Curtis and THE SCI-FI KING (we Used the phaser template and Edit it to look bit better and different)