SFRD Vanaheim Class

Vanaheim Class
USS VANAHEIM
NX-78711
Lauched:2385
(escort refit:2389)
USS Survey
NCC-73664-A
Vanaheim CLASS
Launched: 2388
Design and Ship History – Hobbs/ussgriffin \
Model – Hobbs/ussgriffin
Textures – Hobbs/ussgriffin
Hardpoints – Hobbs/ussgriffin
Class Name - Kophjaeger
Beta Testing - members of Starfleet R&D, Bashir007, Genty
[SFRD team , hobbs [Uss Griffin], bankruptstudios, Lionus, GMunoz, JB06, Baz1701, King Class Scout,
Wiley Coyote, Bones [DrMcCoy1701a], Tally, sovereign001, TiqHud]
Also we would like to thank our resident cheerleader Lionus who always puts a smile on our face, TiqHud for advice on HP’ing, and KCS for everything he has helped me with.
This class of vessel is unusual in that the NX version has been upgraded after its initial launch to house RFPulse Cannons, these rapid fire cannons are the same as used on the Defiant class though upgraded to a far superior launch speed.
The USS VANAHEIM NX-78711 is designated "Explorer Escort" and as such is on stand by to assist the USS SURVEY-A as the only ship capable of matching her sister ships speed and range.
USS Survey
NCC-73664-A
Vanaheim CLASS
Launched: 2388
This ship was designed along the same lines as the Survey Class that was to supersede the Galaxy Class as Starfleet’s foremost exploration vessel.
That Class of ship was overlooked in favour of the Sovereign Class, this new USS Survey takes its name but has only a few of its original designs. One main difference is the size of this ship, it is much smaller than the Survey, Sovereign or Galaxy Classes as Starfleet looked for smaller ships to quickly fill the fleet after the recent troubles.
I have provided a ships history/description in the file please read at your leisure.
Requirements
This has the updated HPhaser12 (my version of the type 12 phaser, this is an update so if you have other ships that use this texture be sure to back up the original file)
You will need (for weapon and engine sounds and for weapon texture) SFRD Engineering Kit
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658 [may not be needed but good to have anyway :)]
You will need to have installed the bridge commander patch
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374
And Galaxycharts 2.0 (for the travelling methods system)
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Galaxy_Charts;102501
This uses the Ftech Scripting so you will need the same to activate various tech on the ship.
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/FTech_Foundation_Technologies_;84343
and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCUT) http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool;99364
and KM (Kobayashi Maru mod)
Installation Instructions
just unzip into a temp folder and copy-paste the Data and Scripts into your main Bridge Commander folder.
Credits
Thank you Gene Roddenberry
Thank you Activision and Totally Games or making Bridge Commander possible and
For the Patch that we use (1.1)
and Dasher42 for his Foundation mod that allows us to add more ships
(the foundation comes with BCUT and in Kobayashi Maru)
USS Sovereign for BCUT (good tool)
those responsible for Ftech to allow various technologies MLeo Daalder and Dasher.
Kobayashi Maru - by KM Team
Contact
hobbs at Bridge commander Central or on BC filefront under the name of ussgriffin
bankruptstudios at Bridge commander Central
tiqud at Bridge commander Central
by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held responsible for any problems to you computer or installation of Bridge Commander.
COPYRIGHTS
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT.
Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next
generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds
from the productions.
NO MODIFICATION OF ANY OF THESE FILES UNLESS CONTACT HAS BE MADE AND PERMISSION GAINED FROM HOBBS/USSGRIFFIN
Version: 2.0
Released: 5th September 2021 1:10am
Vanaheim Class USS VANAHEIM NX-78711 Vanaheim Class Lauched:2385 (escort refit:2389) This class of vessel is unusual in that the NX version has been upgraded after its initial launch to house RFPulse Cannons, these rapid fire cannons are the same as used on the Defiant class though upgraded to a far superior launch speed. The USS VANAHEIM NX-78711 is designated "Explorer Escort" and as such is on stand by to assist the USS SURVEY-A as the only ship capable of matching her sister ships speed and range. The Vanaheim has two less phasers and instead has 4 pulse cannons. The use of these weapons causes mor drain on the limited power of the Transwarp Core. USS Survey NCC-73664-A Vanaheim CLASS Launched: 2388 This ship was designed along the same lines as the Survey Class that was to supersede the Galaxy Class as Starfleet’s foremost exploration vessel. That Class of ship was overlooked in favour of the Sovereign Class, this new USS Survey takes its name but has only a few of its original designs. One main difference is the size of this ship, it is much smaller than the Survey, Sovereign or Galaxy Classes as Starfleet looked for smaller ships to quickly fill the fleet after the recent troubles. The USS Survey-A has the following design innovations: ADVANCED SENSORS: The ship has the same advanced sensor capabilities as the recently returned USS Voyager and can scan for 50000 ly. This is an improvement on the original Survey’s impressive sensor capability. AFT CONFIGURABLE POD: The aft section of the ship can be detached and refitted with different tech much like the aged Oberth Class’ secondary hull. At present the Survey-A is equipped with the TRANSWARP core a unique core that provides Transwarp speeds though with a reduced power output than the previous Standard Core’s in use in current Starships. 360DEGREE PHASER ARRAY: as with its predecessor the Survey-A uses the 360 degree vertical phaser array. TRANSWARP CORE: This was developed by the famous Captian Scott, it incorporates his own theory on subspace layers which Voyager verified during its mission in the Delta Quadrant. The Transwarp Core provides limited power output but high Main Battery storage within the core itself and also allows a deeper Subspace field to form allowing a ship to slip into the Transwarp layer of Subspace. Various other factors are needed such as the enhanced sensors provided by Voyagers return. The Transwarp speed is 9.8 times faster than normal warp speeds ie: warp 1 = warp 9.8 when in transwarp. The Survey-A is about the same size as the Intrepid Class though it has less decks.
