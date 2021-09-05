SFRD Vanaheim Class

Vanaheim Class

USS VANAHEIM

NX-78711

Lauched:2385

(escort refit:2389)





USS Survey

NCC-73664-A

Vanaheim CLASS

Launched: 2388

Design and Ship History – Hobbs/ussgriffin \

Model – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Textures – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Hardpoints – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Class Name - Kophjaeger

Beta Testing - members of Starfleet R&D, Bashir007, Genty

[SFRD team , hobbs [Uss Griffin], bankruptstudios, Lionus, GMunoz, JB06, Baz1701, King Class Scout,

Wiley Coyote, Bones [DrMcCoy1701a], Tally, sovereign001, TiqHud]

Also we would like to thank our resident cheerleader Lionus who always puts a smile on our face, TiqHud for advice on HP’ing, and KCS for everything he has helped me with.





(escort refit:2389)





This class of vessel is unusual in that the NX version has been upgraded after its initial launch to house RFPulse Cannons, these rapid fire cannons are the same as used on the Defiant class though upgraded to a far superior launch speed.

The USS VANAHEIM NX-78711 is designated "Explorer Escort" and as such is on stand by to assist the USS SURVEY-A as the only ship capable of matching her sister ships speed and range.









USS Survey

NCC-73664-A

Vanaheim CLASS

Launched: 2388





This ship was designed along the same lines as the Survey Class that was to supersede the Galaxy Class as Starfleet’s foremost exploration vessel.

That Class of ship was overlooked in favour of the Sovereign Class, this new USS Survey takes its name but has only a few of its original designs. One main difference is the size of this ship, it is much smaller than the Survey, Sovereign or Galaxy Classes as Starfleet looked for smaller ships to quickly fill the fleet after the recent troubles.





I have provided a ships history/description in the file please read at your leisure.





Requirements





This has the updated HPhaser12 (my version of the type 12 phaser, this is an update so if you have other ships that use this texture be sure to back up the original file)





You will need (for weapon and engine sounds and for weapon texture) SFRD Engineering Kit

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658 [may not be needed but good to have anyway :)]





You will need to have installed the bridge commander patch

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374





And Galaxycharts 2.0 (for the travelling methods system)

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Galaxy_Charts;102501





This uses the Ftech Scripting so you will need the same to activate various tech on the ship.

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/FTech_Foundation_Technologies_;84343





and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCUT) http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool;99364





and KM (Kobayashi Maru mod)









Installation Instructions

Installation Instructions
just unzip into a temp folder and copy-paste the Data and Scripts into your main Bridge Commander folder.









Credits





Thank you Gene Roddenberry

Thank you Activision and Totally Games or making Bridge Commander possible and

For the Patch that we use (1.1)





and Dasher42 for his Foundation mod that allows us to add more ships

(the foundation comes with BCUT and in Kobayashi Maru)





USS Sovereign for BCUT (good tool)





USS Sovereign for BCUT (good tool)
those responsible for Ftech to allow various technologies MLeo Daalder and Dasher.





Kobayashi Maru - by KM Team









Contact

hobbs at Bridge commander Central or on BC filefront under the name of ussgriffin

bankruptstudios at Bridge commander Central

tiqud at Bridge commander Central





by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held responsible for any problems to you computer or installation of Bridge Commander.





COPYRIGHTS

THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision

TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT.

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next

generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are

copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds

from the productions.









NO MODIFICATION OF ANY OF THESE FILES UNLESS CONTACT HAS BE MADE AND PERMISSION GAINED FROM HOBBS/USSGRIFFIN