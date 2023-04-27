Shattered Timeline NCC - 1701 - G

Credits: This mod is from over 10 years ago and can be found in the deep pages of gamefront, as for who did it I unfortunately do not remember and did not find the original download. (I redid the hardpoints and no more) The class of this vessel is unknown and its classifications are also unknown as it was found destroyed in a dimensional rift near wolf 359 after the explosion of one of the federation ships which seemed to be carrying protomatter for whatever reason. Recommended: Install this on a Kobayashi Mary install. How to install: Copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main stbc directory.

