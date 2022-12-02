"Star Trek: Bridge Commander" Export Preset for Adobe Substance 3D Painter by Fek'Leyr Targ This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format. As required by this game, the base colors are placed in the RGB-channels and the emission/glow map in the Alpha-channel of the [meshname]_glow.tga file while the specularity map is its own file, [meshname]_specular.tga. In the program itself, the preset is simply called "Bridge Commander". Installation: Simply place the file "Bridge Commander.spexp" in the following directory: C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Adobe\Adobe Substance 3D Painter\assets\export-presets Permissions: You may reupload or reuse this preset anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made. Credits: Preset creation by Fek'Leyr Targ Substance 3D Painter by Allergorithmic and Adobe Star Trek: Bridge Commander by Activision and Totally Games Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry Special thanks to the awesome BC modding community. Disclaimer: This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution. No copyright infringement is intended.

Read More