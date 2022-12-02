This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format.
As required by this game, the base colors are placed in the RGB-channels and the emission/glow map in the Alpha-channel of the [meshname]_glow.tga file while the specularity map is its own file, [meshname]_specular.tga.
In the program itself, the preset is simply called "Bridge Commander".
Installation:
Simply place the file "Bridge Commander.spexp" in the following directory:
C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Adobe\Adobe Substance 3D Painter\assets\export-presets
Permissions:
You may reupload or reuse this preset anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made.
Credits:
Preset creation by Fek'Leyr Targ
Substance 3D Painter by Allergorithmic and Adobe
Star Trek: Bridge Commander by Activision and Totally Games
Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry
Special thanks to the awesome BC modding community.
Disclaimer:
This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk.
Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise
and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution.
No copyright infringement is intended.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd December 2022 1:03am
"Star Trek: Bridge Commander" Export Preset for Adobe Substance 3D Painter by Fek'Leyr Targ This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format. As required by this game, the base colors are placed in the RGB-channels and the emission/glow map in the Alpha-channel of the [meshname]_glow.tga file while the specularity map is its own file, [meshname]_specular.tga. In the program itself, the preset is simply called "Bridge Commander". Installation: Simply place the file "Bridge Commander.spexp" in the following directory: C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Adobe\Adobe Substance 3D Painter\assets\export-presets Permissions: You may reupload or reuse this preset anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made. Credits: Preset creation by Fek'Leyr Targ Substance 3D Painter by Allergorithmic and Adobe Star Trek: Bridge Commander by Activision and Totally Games Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry Special thanks to the awesome BC modding community. Disclaimer: This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution. No copyright infringement is intended.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!