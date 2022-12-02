1,153 ONLINE

"Star Trek: Bridge Commander" Export Preset for Adobe Substance 3D Painter

This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format.As required by this game,...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format.
As required by this game, the base colors are placed in the RGB-channels and the emission/glow map in the Alpha-channel of the [meshname]_glow.tga file while the specularity map is its own file, [meshname]_specular.tga.

In the program itself, the preset is simply called "Bridge Commander".

Installation:

Simply place the file "Bridge Commander.spexp" in the following directory:
C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Adobe\Adobe Substance 3D Painter\assets\export-presets



Permissions:
You may reupload or reuse this preset anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made.

Credits:
Preset creation by Fek'Leyr Targ
Substance 3D Painter by Allergorithmic and Adobe
Star Trek: Bridge Commander by Activision and Totally Games
Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry

Special thanks to the awesome BC modding community.

Disclaimer:
This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk.

Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise
and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution.
No copyright infringement is intended.

Read More

Download '211964-184351-Bridge_Commander_Preset_Substance_3D_Painter.zip' (1KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd December 2022 1:03am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
"Star Trek: Bridge Commander" Export Preset for Adobe Substance 3D Painter by Fek'Leyr Targ

This preset export any textures from Substance 3D Painter to a "Bridge Commander" compatible TGA-format.
As required by this game, the base colors are placed in the RGB-channels and the emission/glow map in the Alpha-channel of the [meshname]_glow.tga file while the specularity map is its own file, [meshname]_specular.tga.

In the program itself, the preset is simply called "Bridge Commander".

Installation:

Simply place the file "Bridge Commander.spexp" in the following directory:
C:\Users\[user name]\Documents\Adobe\Adobe Substance 3D Painter\assets\export-presets



Permissions:
You may reupload or reuse this preset anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made.

Credits:
Preset creation by Fek'Leyr Targ
Substance 3D Painter by Allergorithmic and Adobe
Star Trek: Bridge Commander by Activision and Totally Games
Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry

Special thanks to the awesome BC modding community.

Disclaimer:
This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk.

Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise
and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution.
No copyright infringement is intended.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

FekLeyrTarg


52 XP

Registered 2nd December 2022

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File