"Star Trek: Bridge Commander": Fixed Final Winning Cutscene by Fek'Leyr Targ ===Description=== Has it always bothered you that the Kessok ship's engines have the wrong colors or that the Tea Earl Grey Hot suddenly disappears? Do not worry: Adobe After Effects has come to the rescue. This modified version of the winning cutscene changes the Kessok's engine colors to those of the in-game model and fixes the disappearing tea in Captain Picard's ready room. All of this was made possible thanks to the power of Adobe After Effects. ===Installation=== Go to the following directory: [Bridge Commander root directory]\data\Movies For backup purposes, rename the original FinalWin.bik to FinalWin_BACKUP.bik (or any other name) Extract and copy the modified FinalWin.bik in place of the original one. ===Permissions=== You may reupload or reuse this modified cutscene anywhere as long as proper credit is given and no profit is being made. ===Credits=== Original cutscene by Totally Games Modifications by Fek'Leyr Targ With assistance by Tardis and Tethys on Discord Special thanks to Activision, Totally Games, Paramount, CBS and RAD Games Tools. Very special thanks to Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman and the awesome BC modding community. ===Disclaimer=== This material is not made or supported by Activision. Use at your own risk. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures | CBS Distribution. No copyright infringement is intended.

