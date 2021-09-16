Star Trek Bridge Commander Remastered

EXTRA SPECIAL THANKS: Elijah Gizmo_3 Capt.Sedaris ==FEATURES== -Fully playable and enhanced single player campaign. -43 new ships form across Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, & the Star Trek TNG Movies. -Top quality 3D models & textures for both new and stock ships. -New and screen accurate weapon hardpoints for all ships and stations. -Defiant, Excelsior, and Intrepid class playable bridges. -New Galaxy & Sovereign class bridges. -New Klingon, Romulan, & Cardassian background bridges. -New sound and weapon effects. -New combat regeions. -1920x1080 widescreeen support. V1.1 New Features: -Added Federation Luna Class -Added Federation Constitution Class -Added Federation Constitution Class Refit -Buffed weaponry of Dominion Founder -Buffed weaponry of Breen cruiser -Upscaled intro and ending movies to 1080p @30fps -Added proper damage icon mapping to all ships -Removed over 200mb of unused files to reduce overall RAM usage Bug Fixes: -Fixed issue where starbase hitboxes were larger than the actual hull -Fixed issue where numerous ships would not display their specular maps -Reduced visual size of Vorcha & Neghvar's Ion Cannon projectile -Added proper Master Systems Displays for USS Berkely & USS Geronimo -Added proper lighting to Deep Space and QuickbattleRegion system maps -Fixed balancing of Episode 3 Mission 2 by nerfing the Romulan attackers -Corrected numerous ship description errors ==INSTALLATION== 1. Install the stock version of Bridge Commander either from your original disc or from the newly released GOG version. 2. If you use the GOG version, skip to step 4. 3. If you are using the original disc, Install the 1.1 patch available here: https://www.moddb.com/games/star-trek-bridge-commander/downloads/star-trek-bridge-commander-v11-patch. 4. Go to your Bridge Commander installation directory and DELETE the "data", "scripts", and "sfx" folders. 5. Copy the contents of the "Bridge_Commander_Remastered" zip folder into your Bridge Commander installation directory. 6. Run the game. 7. If your desktop supports 1920x1080 resolution, the game will start with that display setting automatically. If not, editing of "options.cfg" with Notepad++ is required to manually adjust the resolution to your preference. 1280x1024 and 1600x1200 are alternative supported resolutions.

