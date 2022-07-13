STBC: Babylon 5 Mod

***Basically every other Babylon 5 ship mod has been overhauled by Alex SL Gato (the additional readmes are inside) to include Jumpspace Drive, usually additional weapons and techs, and to balance each other - for example we had a Minbari cruiser to the level of a Sovereign and then we had a regular Omega which crushed easily several Minbari Sharlins, that won't do.*** - Most meshes and textures not present on the other mods/readmes were taken from the Celestia Motherlode or remodeled by Alex SL Gato (tardisfromtornspace) when too complex for the tools used, with Blender and Milkshape. When those tools failed, rebuilt from mostly scratch (Earth Alliance Explorer). - Icons done by Alex SL Gato. - scripts: for the most part Alex SL Gato, except the Babylon 5 Jumpspace technology, which was adapted from the Slipstream's creator by Alex SL Gato - mod/ships/hardpoint: Alex SL Gato. - Special shadow cloak/decloak sound: taken by Alex SL Gato from the Babylon 5 season 4 intro. - Movie intro: All credit to the original visual effects artists at Foundation Imaging and Netter Digital who made television history. ===Mods required=== You'll of course need Foundation, Nanofx2, Submenu v 3.0, QBAutostart and Kobayashi Maru mod, the latest version the better. ===Installation Guide=== 1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC. 2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files. 3º After opening your STBC go to the options and activate "The Jumpspace" in start menu, and then activate all the new incorporated mutators (this mod uses foundation, all variants of Mvam, B5 uniforms (sorry I couldn't find it anymore on Gamefront so I'm fixing that issue), and Jumpspace, plus point defence, redistribute shields and repair destroyed systems mod. Ensure all of those Mutators are activated when playing to get the best experience of the B5 mod). 4º It's strongly recommended to activate DS9FX so No Damage through Shields is active, but it's not necessary. --- Why those mutators/configurations are important --- 1st: Without the jumpspace mod active, none of the Younger Races ships can leave the system (to make it more canon to the series). Oh, and don't worry, I made it so the jumpspace engines can actually be engines so you can actually use emergency repair and repair destroyed systems properly on them... unlike the Hyperdrive or Slipstream mods. 2nd Foundation is vital because for most of the Babylon 5 races, there's at least one Foundation function working to make it more canonical, with No Damage Through Shields helping considerably on overriding normal shield behaviour. Without those functions the ship defences for most babylon 5 ships are pretty weak since they'll have no defence grids, point defence, gravitational defences, polycristalline armour... just the unmodded shield which was only used as a token to make the modded defences work. * That token shield is for the most part meant to be extremely weak and have little regeneration because: ** Canonically, most Babylon 5 races don't have a bubble energy shield like Star Trek. ** A strong bubble shield on Star Trek Bridge Commander is capable of preventing beam weapons from actually hitting the hull even with the "no damage through shields" DS9FX option inactive, unless you make them ridiculously powerful, to the point in order to make an Earth Alliance ship be capable of firing beams which can hit the hull of another Omega like in the real show, you cannot have an omega or hyperion-class level of laser power to hit through, they need to have a beam as powerful as the Ori blast beam or the original Shadow Battlecrab mod - for a reference, that old mod could insta-kill the Armoured Voyager and any normal Omega in half a second - and that won't do. ** The token shield combined with the modded techs ensures that Beams actually are the most powerful weapon in Babylon 5, instead of a random person firing pulses o torpedoes - a shield in unmodded STBC actually recovers strength even while being hit, so beams against a fast-regenerating shield become almost worthless, while torpedoes and pulses give their payload damage in a single instant. --- Known Bugs --- * The B5 Intro is soundless and a bit glitchy, but apart from that everything else seems fine. Just in case, it has been disabled, but if you want, you can enable the B5Intro manually in Autoload by uncommenting all the lines. - if you find more bugs, report them.

Read More