Tactical Display Icon Editor (TDIE)

_________________________ INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS _________________________ This program comes with an installer so just run it and follow the on screen instructions. ___________________________ GENERAL PROGRAM USAGE & FAQ ___________________________ -To use the TDIE properly it is advised first to set it up. Go to File -> Options and then point TDIE to your BC installation, adjust Icon Placement background to any color you want and turn on/off any features you want. Options Editing First the difference between Working Directory Location and Alternate Locations. Remember not to setup both at the same time, if you use alternate locations clear the working directory location and vice-versa. Working directory location will distinguish several types of working locations (I should note that if neither location is specified, working directory or alternate directory, TDIE uses these methods as default. Some guessing is involved of course which is not perfect.): 1. Bridge Commander structure if you pointed it to root BC folder (where stbc.exe is located). This always has priority over any other option, this is used for folder browse dialog and for autoloading icons. So I.E. if you loaded an HP from c:\somepath\scripts\ships\hardpoints TDIE will recognize the structure and autoload an appropriate icon from c:\somepath\data\icons\ships directory. 2. Looking in the same directory where the HP was loaded from. So if you loaded an HP from c:\somepath\my mods TDIE will look for the tga file in the c:\somepath\mymods also. 3. Custom BC like structures which pretty much is the same as first point. Alternate Locations (as mentioned do not specify the working directory and the alternate directory at the same time): If this is specified TDIE stops using inbuilt guessing method and starts using Alternate locations as default. So if you specified c:\hps where to look for hardpoints TDIE will by default look in there, and for icons if you specified c:\icons TDIE will look by default in there then. What is "Autoload Icons"? This option loads the appropriate ship icon immediately after you load the hardpoint. What is "Auto Apply changes made to hardpoints"? If this option is enabled TDIE will auto apply any changes made to the hardpoint automatically without the need to press Apply Change(s) button. What is "Change Icon Background"? This option allows you to change Icon Placement window background color to anyone you desire. What is "Show non-targetable systems"? This option is used for Damage Icon editing and if enabled shows every system regardless of its SetTargetable attribute setting. If disabled TDIE will filter out all systems which are not targetable and won't show them. -After you adjusted Options to your desire go to File -> Load -> Hardpoint and load an HP first. If Autoload Icon option is enabled program will attempt to load a proper Icon for it, if no icon is found then you need to manually load the Icon for it. Same goes if you turned off this feature, you need to manually load a desired Icon each time. At any time you can load a new icon, should you desire. Arc/Indicator Editing When you loaded all the appropriate files you can start editing Icon Placements. There are 3 ways to edit them (Remember to select a system first): 1. Using the textboxes To edit icon positions using this option simply edit X/Y values and then either left click or right click on the Update Position(s) button. Left Clicking a button will change Arc position(s) Right Clicking a button will change Indicator position(s) 2. Mouse Click Left or Right click anywhere on the Icon Placement window to update X/Y coordinates then either left click or right click on the Update Position(s) button. Left Clicking a button will change Arc position(s) Right Clicking a button will change Indicator position(s) 3. Drag Icons If you hold down Left Mouse button you will update Arc Position(s), if you hold down Right Mouse button you will update Indicator Position(s). What is "Icon Above Ship"? This value determines if the icon will be shown above the ship in the Tactical Display in the game. What is "Link Icons and Indicators"? This option if enabled serves several purposes: 1. If you switch the Arc or Indicator TDIE assigns automatically a proper Arc/Indicator pair for it 2. When you update position(s) via any means this option also moves the Arcs/Indicators altogether and aligns them properly. This saves you time so you don't have to individually update X/Y of Arcs then Indicators, it saves you a step. What is "Apply What"? If you enabled Auto Apply or you are manually applying changes this option determines which changes will be applied on the HP. How to change Arc/Indicator type? To change all you need to do is click on a picture and that is it. If Icon Linking is enabled then this will change the Arcs and Indicators. Check What is "Link Icons and Indicators" for more info. How to use "No Arc(s)"? If Icon linking is enabled clicking on this button makes the Arcs and Indicators icons disappear. If it is not enabled then the following applies: Left Clicking on No Arcs button makes the Arc Icon disappear. Right Clicking on No Arcs button makes the Indicator Icon disappear. What is Arcs/Indicators switch? This option is auto updated properly when using Left/Right click options. If you manually change them you will only update the textbox values for the proper Icon type. When Icon Linking is enabled and I change Arc/Indicator type they are misaligned? Updating Arc/Indicator type doesn't update their positions it only changes the types. You need to actually position them properly to have that effect. Fastest way is to click on the first Update Position(s) button which is located under the numeric textboxes. Damage Editing Remember to select a system first. Editing is pretty much the same as for editing Arcs/Indicators. 1. Using the textboxes To edit icon positions using this option simply edit X/Y values and then either left click or right click on the Update Position(s) button. 2. Mouse Click Left or Right click anywhere on the Icon Placement window to update X/Y coordinates then either left click or right click on the Update Position(s) button. 3. Drag Icons Hold left mouse button or right mouse button and drag the Icons to position icons. After you are done editing go to File -> Save to save the changes made to the HP or go to File -> Save As to save it as a new HP. ____________ REQUIREMENTS ____________ Net Framework 3.5 SP1 or higher (Get it here: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=ab99342f-5d1a-413d-8319-81da479ab0d7&displaylang=en) ________ GLITCHES ________ None that we know of _______ CREDITS _______ - To Me, USS Sovereign of BCS : TNG, for making this program - David Polomis for the Targa Image Reader Library _________ THANKS TO _________ - Starforce, elminster, tiqhud and teleguy for feedback - Everybody who shown support __________ LEGAL INFO __________ This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. We do not take any responsibility for any kind of damage this does to your computer. Use it at your own risk. _______________________ TARGA IMAGE READER INFO _______________________ BCS:TNG takes no credit or claim whatsoever for this library. The library is covered by the CPOL license: http://www.codeproject.com/info/cpol10.aspx _________ CHANGELOG _________ 1.0.6. -Fixed an extreemly rare bug in property filtering 1.0.5 -Fixed an issue when TDIE couldn't recognize the Arc/Indicator type i.e. HP points to a non existing arc/indicator type 1.0.4 -Small bugfixes -Compiling options caused lags even in 1.0.3, this has been fixed now 1.0.3 -Fixed the lag when you dragged icons -You can load a new icon at any time now -Added a new configuration option to autoload a ship icon when you load an HP (only works if the file with the same name exists) -TDIE offers you to save your work before closing it now -Added a new option which auto applies all changes made automatically -Arc/Indicator switch will only update textbox values now. It is not used anymore to update positions at all (new and easier method is implemented instead) -Left mouse button down while dragging will update arc position (if icon linking is not enabled) -Right mouse button down while dragging will update indicator position (if icon linking is not enabled) -Left mouse click on any update position(s) button will update arc position (if icon linking is not enabled) -Right mouse click on any update position(s) button will update indicator position (if icon linking is not enabled) -Noticeable performance boost -Added an option which allows you to change the Icon Placement background to any color you want -Fixed a bug when TDIE didn't update Icon Above Ship properly -Fixed the misaligned Icon Linking bug -Left clicking on No Arcs button makes the Arc icon disappear (if icon linking is not enabled) -Right clicking on No Arcs button makes the Indicator icon disappear (if icon linking is not enabled) -No more need to use the Arc/Indicator switch to change any Icon type, just click and it will be updated properly -Added an option which filters out Non-targetable systems (this is used in Damage Icon editing) -Changed Bridge Commander Path to Work Directory Path (TDIE recognizes BC structure from work directory structure) -Added new configuration options: Alternate HP location and Alternate Icon location 1.0.2 -Fixed a bug which caused TDIE to update icon positions improperly if Icon Linking was enabled -Added hover effect over arcs/indicators (you know you can interact with them then) -Fixed Damage Multi Editing bug which caused incorrect X/Y positions of all systems 1.0.1 -Selected icons are now highlited -If Link Icons and Indicators is selected you can also move both at the same time in the Icon Placement -Added an option to specify a default Bridge Commander installation which TDIE uses as Initial Directory when Loading Icons/Hardpoints 1.0 -Initial release ____________ CONTACT INFO ____________ Go to http://http://www.bc-central.net/forums/index.php for support, questions, comments, etc.

Read More