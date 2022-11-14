1,484 ONLINE

Terran Empire Galaxy X

Hey y'all, I found this mod a few months ago on gamefront and it didn't work the mod was made with no custom ship file for some reas...

Hey y'all, I found this mod a few months ago on gamefront and it didn't work the mod was made with no custom ship file for some reason. Anyway I fixed that and rehardpointed the ship because I felt it was diverse enough, so here you go.

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th November 2022 2:23am

Original ship's readme file (I made some edits to try to clear any confusion) :


Credit goes to Scotchy for the SNS Galaxy and to CaptainRussel for his Galaxy Dreadnought

add's the Terran Empires version of the Galaxy Dreadnought to your game

Retexture by JasonJaneway

Requirements: CRs Galaxy Dreadnought 
 
( (edtited by Nexul) run this ship on KM for best results)

*how to install*
just copy and paste into your BC folder and use BC packager to import the ship into your game
( (edtited by Nexul)now all you need to do is grab n' drag the scripts, data and sfx folders into your bridge commander directory)


THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
 TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices: 

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation,
Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures,
as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions.

13 hours ago by TranZPhazik Torpedo

Good Lord... those phasers sound like electroplasma powered, nadionically buzzed-out fingers of destruction!! I love this ship! If you ever need another Galaxy-X to add to the collection, this is definitely the one! Be safe and healthy! LLAP! 🖖😎

