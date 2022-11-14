Terran Empire Galaxy X

Original ship's readme file (I made some edits to try to clear any confusion) : Credit goes to Scotchy for the SNS Galaxy and to CaptainRussel for his Galaxy Dreadnought add's the Terran Empires version of the Galaxy Dreadnought to your game Retexture by JasonJaneway Requirements: CRs Galaxy Dreadnought ( (edtited by Nexul) run this ship on KM for best results) *how to install* just copy and paste into your BC folder and use BC packager to import the ship into your game then use BC packager to add the ship into your game ( (edtited by Nexul)now all you need to do is grab n' drag the scripts, data and sfx folders into your bridge commander directory) Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions.

