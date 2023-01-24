Terran Enterprise B

I.S.S Enterprise-B
Model/Textures by P81 and Knox1711
Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon
In the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (NCC-1701-B) was a Terran Empire and later Terran Republic Excelsior-class starship in
service to the Imperial Starfleet in the late 23rd century, constructed in 2293 after the destruction of the ISS Enterprise-A.
The Enterprise-B participated in the Klingon-Terran War against the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, and was destroyed in 2295.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 24th January 2023 9:11pm
