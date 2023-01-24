624 ONLINE

Terran Enterprise B

File Description

I.S.S Enterprise-B


Model/Textures by P81 and Knox1711


Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


In the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (NCC-1701-B) was a Terran Empire and later Terran Republic Excelsior-class starship in

service to the Imperial Starfleet in the late 23rd century, constructed in 2293 after the destruction of the ISS Enterprise-A. 

The Enterprise-B participated in the Klingon-Terran War against the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, and was destroyed in 2295.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 24th January 2023 9:11pm

