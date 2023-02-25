654 ONLINE

Terran Enterprise C

I.S.S Enterprise-CModel/Textures by rick knox and KCSHardpointing by: Greystar the DragonThe ISS Enterprise was an Ambassador-class Long Ran...

Download

  • 12 Downloads
  • Uploaded 20 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.95MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

I.S.S Enterprise-C


Model/Textures by rick knox and KCS


Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


The ISS Enterprise was an Ambassador-class Long Range Terran Imperial Warship that was first deployed on June 11, 

2332 on an mission of territorial Command/Conquer. Its first major action was the assault on Klingon outpost Khitomer, 

which was dubbed the Battle of Khitomer led by Commander Rachel Garrett: led by then later "promoted" Captain Lianna Young, 

it attacked Narendra III in an unprovoked strike that was later called the Narendra Massacre in 2344. Later in its career, 

it encountered its counterpart from an alternate universe that led to the Empires discovery of the InterTemporal element known 

as Chronomite.

Read More

Download '212381-184224-Terran Ent.C.zip' (3.95MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 25th February 2023 4:08am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Grey da Derg


96 XP

Registered 6th November 2022

8 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File