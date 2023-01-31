Terran Enterprise D

I.S.S Enterprise-D





Model/Textures by WC





Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon





Icon by: That Guy Brian









This version of the Enterprise was launched in the year 2364, and command given to Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

It was mainly built for combat operations, and did not have the scientific instruments nor amenities found on

the ship's counterpart from the primary universe. Compared to a Federation Galaxy-class starship in 2367, the

designs were overtly the same, sharing the sloped disk of the primary hull, a pair of warp nacelles, and a

secondary hull. However, the secondary hull appeared larger, and its nacelles raked lower and further forward.

The curve of the primary hull was deeper, and reminiscent of sporting a frowning look with narrowed eyes.

Overall, the vessel appeared cruel and intimidating. To an empath, its emotional signature was like a sinkhole,

dominated by rage, fury and hatred. In a briefing, Worf compared the ISS Enterprise-D to early Klingon vessels

that focused on weaponry rather than research. The armaments of this version of the Enterprise included weapons

capable of widespread destruction with a heavy reliance on nuclear weaponry, possibly due to the quantity of fuel

needed for the elephantine engines making it more problematic to rely on anti-matter based weapons like photon

torpedoes on a routine basis. The ship did possess holodecks, but in the mirror Starfleet, they were often used

to assess the loyalty of members of the crew—Security Chief Deanna Troi had designed a number of such simulations.

Personal communicators, such as those used in the regular universe, were not employed, though given that they would

have made officers too easy to track down and kill, it is suspected that high-ranking government personnel had

squelched this technology in the interest of self-preservation. All communications were handled by speaking

directly to the computer. The agonizers seen in the 23rd century had shrunk substantially, their loss in mass and

volume roughly equivalent to that seen between the 23rd century Federation communicator and the 24th century Federation

combadge. While infiltrating the vessel, Geordi La Forge observed that the output of the ISS Enterprise's warp core

could boil a small ocean. In the reality where the Terran Empire had been reduced to holding a fortified Sol system,

the Galaxy Class Project was a secret starship development program underway at the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards at Mars

in the 2360s decade. While Imperial technology had progressed to include Ambassador-class starships, the Imperial Fleet

was considered under-equipped and outdated. One of the engineers involved in designing the ship was Doctor Leah Brahms.

During construction, the Enterprise-D, the first vessel of the class, was hidden in orbit by a cloaking network.

Nevertheless, the ship was visible form the surface to somebody knowing where to look. Assigned officers included

Captain Edward Jellico, first officer Commander William T. Riker, chief medical officer Doctor Beverly Crusher and

her genius son Wesley Crusher. Structurally, the vessel mirrored the Federation's Galaxy-class dreadnought, an

upgraded version of the standard Galaxy-class. As a result, the ISS Enterprise-D came equipped with three warp

nacelles, additional torpedo launchers behind the bridge module, a pair of phaser cannons flanking the bridge

module, and a ventral phaser cannon extending from the neck to the ventral phaser bank strip. The Imperial logo

adorned the vessel, and yellow claw-like markings decorated the rear saucer on top and bottom, hugged by the

respective phaser strips. Following the delivery of a captured Cardassian Galor-class vessel, the ambitious

commanding officer of the ISS Stargazer, Jean-Luc Picard, learned about the Enterprise from his android enforcer Data.

Picard had through the Galaxy Class Project propaganda or a myth. Picard and his senior staff plotted taking the ship,

and Picard gained Riker's allegiance by defeating him. His engineer Geordi La Forge conspired with Doctor Brahms,

who embedded command authority in the ship's computer. Picard and his team, with the help of Riker and Brahms,

seized the ship after Jellico came aboard. Only loyal and willing crew from the Stargazer and Enterprise were allowed

to remain, and Jellico was spaced. The Enterprise-D launched and ventured beyond the confines of the Sol system.

Picard visited a friend at Neptune Station to gain further intelligence. In the system's fringes, the Enterprise-D

was apprehended by a trio of Imperial starships, led by Captain Walker Keel. At first trying to defeat Picard,

they joined forces against an attacking fleet of the KCA. Picard was confirmed as official commander of the Enterprise-D,

and the vessel commenced its mission of piracy against the KCA. On a mission to investigate the Empire's dwindling supply

lines, Picard dispatched Data with the captain's yacht Calypso to find former Emperor Spock. Data's successful mission

led the Enterprise-D conduct raids against the Federation in the primary universe in 2369. This included a raid for

materials on the Shashpar, which led to the involvement of the Galaxy-class USS Enterprise-D. The two crews faced off

against one another, and the Federation team succeeded in forcing the Imperials back into their native realm. However,

Reginald Barclay incapacitated his primary counterpart and took his place aboard the USS Enterprise-D. Barclay kept

his primary counterpart alive, and tried to fit in with Starfleet while being more assertive than Broccoli.

The mirror crew returned to retrieve Barclay, and the primary crew learned of the infiltration.