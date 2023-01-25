624 ONLINE

Terran Enterprise E

I.S.S Enterprise-EModel/Textures by JasonJanewayIcon by ElijahHardpointing by: Greystar the DragonIn the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise...

  • 5 Downloads
  • Uploaded 23 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 7.69MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

I.S.S Enterprise-E


Model/Textures by JasonJaneway


Icon by Elijah


Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


In the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (NCC-1701-E) was a Terran Empire starship, a Sovereign-class cruiser in service of Imperial

Starfleet the late 24th century. In one possible permutation of the mirror universe which was encountered through a quantum fissure 

in the year 2380, the vessel was commanded by Jean-Luc Picard. Lore was the first officer as he had assassinated William T. Riker while

Miles O'Brien was the chief engineer. Agonizers were embedded in the skulls of the crew, with the exception of Picard and Lore.

In 2380, the ISS Enterprise encountered the quantum fissure at Gorsach IX when the ship was on its way to Earth to bring tribute to the 

Empress. The Enterprise was drawn into the primary universe but did not join its Federation counterparts in the counterattack against the

aggressive Klingon ship IKS Qu' because there was nothing to be gained by the Terrans. In another permutation of the mirror universe,

this vessel was created through the use of a large scale one-to-one replicator in the Goldin Discontinuity originally built by the 

Klingon-Cardassian Alliance. Their plans were hijacked by servants of Tiberius who intended to use a fleet of these vessels to retake

his empire. The Enterprise was commanded by Regent Jean-Luc Picard in 2375, at the order of the fallen Emperor and was equipped with

First Federation Tantalus technology until it was captured by the Starfleet of this universe, the faux Enterprise was confiscated by

Starfleet Intelligence, given the secret tracking number registry NX-1701.

Download '212213-184224-TESov.zip' (7.69MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 25th January 2023 11:43pm

Screenshots
