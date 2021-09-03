1,597 ONLINE

TGA Thumbnail Viewer

Author:  USS SovereignDescription: I created this while ago it's a Windows Explorer shell extension plugin for tga files. What it...

File Description

Author:  USS Sovereign


Description: I created this while ago it's a Windows Explorer shell extension plugin for tga files. What it does is create thumbnails for tga files just as Windows would natively create thumbnails for png, jpg, bmp files (for example) in Windows Explorer.

Installation:
- Unpack this zip anywhere (this will be its install directory)
- Run install.cmd

To uninstall:
- Run uninstall.cmd
- Delete the folder

About This Version (1.0)

Version: 1.0

Released: 3rd September 2021 4:12am

