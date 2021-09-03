TGA Thumbnail Viewer

Author: USS Sovereign





Description: I created this while ago it's a Windows Explorer shell extension plugin for tga files. What it does is create thumbnails for tga files just as Windows would natively create thumbnails for png, jpg, bmp files (for example) in Windows Explorer.



Installation:

- Unpack this zip anywhere (this will be its install directory)

- Run install.cmd



To uninstall:

- Run uninstall.cmd

- Delete the folder