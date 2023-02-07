TOS ISS Enterprise

I.S.S Enterprise (TOS)
Model/Textures by: anduril and yopyop
Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon
In the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (NCC-1701) was a 23rd century Terran Empire Constitution-class cruiser
starship in the service of the Imperial Starfleet. This Enterprise exists in a parallel universe that is somehow
connected to ours. During an ion storm in 2267, a landing party from the USS Enterprise of the primary universe was
transported to this mirror version of their own starship. Over a century after the initial crossover, Jean-Luc
Picard referred to the ship as "the fabled ISS Enterprise".
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 7th February 2023 4:18am
