TOS ISS Enterprise

I.S.S Enterprise (TOS)Model/Textures by: anduril and yopyopHardpointing by: Greystar the DragonIn the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (N...

File Description

I.S.S Enterprise (TOS)


Model/Textures by: anduril and yopyop


Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


In the mirror universe, the ISS Enterprise (NCC-1701) was a 23rd century Terran Empire Constitution-class cruiser

starship in the service of the Imperial Starfleet. This Enterprise exists in a parallel universe that is somehow

connected to ours. During an ion storm in 2267, a landing party from the USS Enterprise of the primary universe was 

transported to this mirror version of their own starship. Over a century after the initial crossover, Jean-Luc 

Picard referred to the ship as "the fabled ISS Enterprise".

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 7th February 2023 4:18am

