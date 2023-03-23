TOS Oberth Class From Hell

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We finally got a really strong Oberth! an Tos one mind You, but this is a Community Request and im gladly gonna release this Today!
The Armament's Are As Follows
6 Standard Phasers (4 dorsal, 2 ventral)
2 Photon Torpedo Tubes (2 Forward)
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
I had a Blast Making this it is Fun To Use!
Now to the Credits
Kitbash: GMunoz
Hardpoint: GMunoz
Original Mesh and textures: cliperkins
What i did Is
Hardpoints and Add Tech to it
And Fix the Sound Issues
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 23rd March 2023 7:24pm
