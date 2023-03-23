TOS Oberth Class From Hell

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We finally got a really strong Oberth! an Tos one mind You, but this is a Community Request and im gladly gonna release this Today!





The Armament's Are As Follows

6 Standard Phasers (4 dorsal, 2 ventral)

2 Photon Torpedo Tubes (2 Forward)





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





I had a Blast Making this it is Fun To Use!





Now to the Credits

Kitbash: GMunoz

Hardpoint: GMunoz





Original Mesh and textures: cliperkins





What i did Is

Hardpoints and Add Tech to it

And Fix the Sound Issues











