TOS Oberth Class From Hell

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We finally got a really strong Oberth! an Tos one mind You,  but this is a Community Request  and im gladly g...

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We finally got a really strong Oberth! an Tos one mind You,  but this is a Community Request  and im gladly gonna release this Today!


The Armament's Are As Follows 

6 Standard Phasers (4 dorsal, 2 ventral)

2 Photon Torpedo Tubes (2 Forward)


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.


I had a Blast Making this it is Fun To Use! 


Now to the Credits 

Kitbash: GMunoz

 

 Hardpoint: GMunoz


 Original Mesh and textures: cliperkins


What i did Is  

Hardpoints and Add Tech to it

And Fix the Sound Issues 




 

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 23rd March 2023 7:24pm

