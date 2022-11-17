U.S.S. Armstrong (Kirk Class)

ALL CREDITS GO TO*** - "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander - "KCS" for fixing up the textures to be a correct colour contrast accoriding to how the ship should look like - me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship *** please do not alter this ship without my permission first INSTALLING THIS MOD - to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your STBC directory ***please use the 7 zip tool, winrar can mess things up*** *** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper! REQUIREMENTS - Use Kobayashi Maru (any other mod or or the stock game might not have required technologies) CONTACTS - you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)

