U.S.S Asimov





Model/Textures by Atolm

Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon









The U.S.S Asimov (Angelicos Class) was a Section 31 classified and highly experimental bioship launched in the mid 27th century.

The U.S.S Asimov was also Heavily modified and integrated with Borg Technology. The Angelicos class was designed to be a Medium

weapons crusier. This meant that while being a smaller ship, she has heavy phasers, strong shields and a strong hull.

Her torpedo compliment is comprised of Advanced Quantums, Chronitons, and new and powerful Tauon Gravimetric Torpedoes and

Ambiplasmic Transphasic Torpedoes. These torpedoes were modified borg plasma torpedoes combined with a negative quantum charge

and thus had a very powerful blast. The Ambiplasmic Transphasic Torpedoes were Highly dense phasing plasma balls that do extreme

damage to a target but dont track as well. The ship was also equipt with organic armor, which didnt have much durability, but could

regenerate rather quickly.