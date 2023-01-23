U.S.S Atlas
Model/Textures by Atolm
Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon
sounds by: Hexagonal_Nexul
This mod requires Nano FX to work properly.
Launched in the late 25th century, the U.S.S Atlas was the first of her class of new federation heavy cruisers at the time.
The Atlas was yet another branchoff of the commonly known and widley used 'Constitution class.' She featured better hull
strength as well as more powerful phaser arrays and more powerful Torpedoes. This new constitution offbranch also featured
advanced ablative hull armor.
Version: 1.0.1
Released: 23rd January 2023 11:29pm
Release Notes:
Just forgot a script or two lol
There are no comments yet. Be the first!