U.S.S Atlas

Model/Textures by Atolm
Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon
sounds by: Hexagonal_Nexul

This mod requires Nano FX to work properly.

  • 9 Downloads
  • Uploaded 19 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 5.68MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

U.S.S Atlas


Model/Textures by Atolm

Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon

sounds by: Hexagonal_Nexul


This mod requires Nano FX to work properly.


Launched in the late 25th century, the U.S.S Atlas was the first of her class of new federation heavy cruisers at the time. 

The Atlas was yet another branchoff of the commonly known and widley used 'Constitution class.' She featured better hull 

strength as well as more powerful phaser arrays and more powerful Torpedoes. This new constitution offbranch also featured 

advanced ablative hull armor.


Download '1.0.1-Atlas Class.zip' (5.73MB)

About This Version (1.0.1)

Version: 1.0.1

Released: 23rd January 2023 11:29pm

Release Notes:

Just forgot a script or two lol

