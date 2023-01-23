U.S.S Atlas





Model/Textures by Atolm

Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon

sounds by: Hexagonal_Nexul





This mod requires Nano FX to work properly.





Launched in the late 25th century, the U.S.S Atlas was the first of her class of new federation heavy cruisers at the time.

The Atlas was yet another branchoff of the commonly known and widley used 'Constitution class.' She featured better hull

strength as well as more powerful phaser arrays and more powerful Torpedoes. This new constitution offbranch also featured

advanced ablative hull armor.



