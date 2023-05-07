U.S.S Defiant Class ( KM Version )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here The Defiant Class is Finally here i have been updating and fixing this ship for some Time Now this has different Take On The Cannons it's more accurate at closer Ranges





It's a Bit Stronger Than Stock KM Defiant Class it may Surprise you :-)





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





Credits

Model/Textures By Lint

Hardpoint Conversion BY THE SCI-FI KING

Weapon Enhancement by THE SCI-FI KING & Mark















