U.S.S Defiant Class ( KM Version )

Download

  • 950 Downloads
  • Uploaded 20 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 8.63MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here The Defiant Class is Finally here  i have been updating and fixing this ship for some Time Now  this has different Take On The Cannons  it's more accurate at closer Ranges


It's a Bit Stronger Than Stock KM Defiant Class it may Surprise you :-)


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 

 


Credits    

Model/Textures By Lint

Hardpoint Conversion BY THE SCI-FI KING 

Weapon Enhancement by THE SCI-FI KING & Mark





Download '212889-184015-USS Defiant.rar' (8.63MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 7th May 2023 7:54pm

