U.S.S Defiant Class ( KM Version )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here The Defiant Class is Finally here i have been updating and fixing this ship for some Time Now this has different Take On The Cannons it's more accurate at closer Ranges
It's a Bit Stronger Than Stock KM Defiant Class it may Surprise you :-)
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
Credits
Model/Textures By Lint
Hardpoint Conversion BY THE SCI-FI KING
Weapon Enhancement by THE SCI-FI KING & Mark
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 7th May 2023 7:54pm
