U.S.S Enterprise F (BC Remastered Version)

Hey Guys SciFi Here i got An Permission To Upload The Bridge Commander Remastered by the Legendary VonFrank this is for Bc Remastered only as it was balanced in that way id say its pretty good and pretty balance how he likes on BC Remastered and i had blast using this on remastered and you will probably aswell :-)
Steps to Install is simply
1. Highlight Data and Scripts
2. Drag them over To Your Remastered Folder
3. You Should be good to go
Note: Do not Attempt trying to drag to KM as there is already a compatible Version as i will not know what it be to KM so i be sensible and put where it suppose to Be in the Remastered game
Credits
The Packaging is Done By VonFrank and
THE SCI-FI KING
Model and Texture By VonFrank and That Guy Brian
Hardpoint Done By VonFrank
Weapon SFX By VonFrank
Im sure everybody will make Ideas in Battle ideas and i cant wait to see what you come up with and Thanks to Vonfrank give me the pleasure to upload the Remastered Version.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 21st December 2022 4:39am
