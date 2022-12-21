436 ONLINE

U.S.S Enterprise F (BC Remastered Version)

Hey Guys SciFi Here i got An Permission To Upload The Bridge Commander Remastered  by the Legendary VonFrank this is for Bc Remastered...

Re-Upload Request Restoration

File Description

Hey Guys SciFi Here i got An Permission To Upload The Bridge Commander Remastered  by the Legendary VonFrank this is for Bc Remastered only as it was balanced in that way id say its pretty good and pretty balance how he likes on BC Remastered  and i had blast using this on remastered and you   will probably aswell :-) 


Steps to Install is simply 

1. Highlight Data and Scripts 

2. Drag them over To Your Remastered  Folder

3. You Should be good to go


Note: Do not Attempt trying to drag to KM as there is already a compatible Version as i will not know what it be to KM so i be sensible and put where it suppose to Be  in the Remastered  game


Credits

The Packaging is Done By VonFrank and 

THE SCI-FI KING

Model and Texture By VonFrank and That Guy Brian

Hardpoint Done By VonFrank

Weapon SFX By  VonFrank 

Im sure everybody will make Ideas in Battle ideas and i cant wait to see what you come up with and  Thanks to Vonfrank give me the pleasure to upload the Remastered Version. 


Re-Upload Request Restoration

