U.S.S Enterprise F (Odyssey Class )

Hey Guys Sci fi here I got An Ship that Cant Refuse! An Enterprise F Odyssey Class









This Was My Main Goal To Bring In bridge commander But with some Help from That Guy Brian which he exported the Model From sto! and compatabillty to work in game.





This ship Is Quite powerful and well defense for its time!





The Hardpoints are done By me and Vonfrank which vonfrank Put all the weapon placements in place where we think it be he did a Marvellous Job placing Them





He Also Scale the size of the Odyssey Class

and a new Registry for it NCC-1701-F





Im been doing the weapons and sounds To make it unique from other ships.





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go









Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





And if you got Stargate Mod You Will have a icon Issue which dont effect any ships in stargate or in this mod





Odyssey Class Still has everything and also Stargate will also still work its just the game thinking the icon the same just minor warning if you think something wrong





I be Aiming to fix that in a later update









Credits





Model/Registry Is Done By ThatGuyBrian And VonFrank





Hardpoints Are Done By THE SCI-FI KING

And Vonfrank





Weapon Sounds By THE SCI-FI KING





Thank You For All the support and opportunity to mod Myself with these other modders without them i will not know modding in bridge commander

It's a pleasure to Work with them.



