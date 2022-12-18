U.S.S Enterprise F (Odyssey Class )

Hey Guys Sci fi here I got An Ship that Cant Refuse! An Enterprise F Odyssey Class
This Was My Main Goal To Bring In bridge commander But with some Help from That Guy Brian which he exported the Model From sto! and compatabillty to work in game.
This ship Is Quite powerful and well defense for its time!
The Hardpoints are done By me and Vonfrank which vonfrank Put all the weapon placements in place where we think it be he did a Marvellous Job placing Them
He Also Scale the size of the Odyssey Class
and a new Registry for it NCC-1701-F
Im been doing the weapons and sounds To make it unique from other ships.
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
And if you got Stargate Mod You Will have a icon Issue which dont effect any ships in stargate or in this mod
Odyssey Class Still has everything and also Stargate will also still work its just the game thinking the icon the same just minor warning if you think something wrong
I be Aiming to fix that in a later update
Credits
Model/Registry Is Done By ThatGuyBrian And VonFrank
Hardpoints Are Done By THE SCI-FI KING
And Vonfrank
Weapon Sounds By THE SCI-FI KING
Thank You For All the support and opportunity to mod Myself with these other modders without them i will not know modding in bridge commander
It's a pleasure to Work with them.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 18th December 2022 10:05pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!