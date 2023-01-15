2,194 ONLINE

U.S.S. Enterprise - F Odyssey Class Starship

File Description

This is a ship which was badged as enterprise F in star trek online. Much more powerful than the sovereign was, this ship was able to in unison with a federation fleet, actually able to take out undine bioships, equipped with multivectoral shielding and heavy ablative amour, as well as improved quantum torpedo launchers and a new photon torpedo, it can be obvious why. 

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th January 2023 2:05pm

Readme 
ALL CREDITS GO TO***

- "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander

- me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship


*** please do not alter this ship without my permission first





INSTALLING THIS MOD

- to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, Documentation, and sfx folders into your STBC directory 

***please use the 7 zip tool, winrar can mess things up***


*** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper!




REQUIREMENTS

- Use Kobayashi Maru (any other mod or or the stock game might not have required technologies)




CONTACTS

- you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)

Read More

Comments on this File
23 hours ago by TheUSSEnterpriseKid

Amazing mod thank you

Hexagonal_Nexul

Hexagonal_Nexul


126 XP

Registered 31st May 2022

8 Files Uploaded

