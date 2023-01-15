U.S.S. Enterprise - F Odyssey Class Starship

This is a ship which was badged as enterprise F in star trek online. Much more powerful than the sovereign was, this ship was able to in unison with a federation fleet, actually able to take out undine bioships, equipped with multivectoral shielding and heavy ablative amour, as well as improved quantum torpedo launchers and a new photon torpedo, it can be obvious why.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th January 2023 2:05pm
ALL CREDITS GO TO*** - "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander - me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship *** please do not alter this ship without my permission first INSTALLING THIS MOD - to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, Documentation, and sfx folders into your STBC directory ***please use the 7 zip tool, winrar can mess things up*** *** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper! REQUIREMENTS - Use Kobayashi Maru (any other mod or or the stock game might not have required technologies) CONTACTS - you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)
Amazing mod thank you