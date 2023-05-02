U.S.S Enterprise G (BC Remastered ) | Eclipse Class

DO NOT PUT IN KM AS IT WILL ERROR IT OUT!





Hey guys SciFi Here its Finally here the G juggernaut in Bc Re!.





This is long time coming For Bc Remastered i have balanced it as much as i can in the Remastered.





This is Pretty powerful but can be beaten it's going to be interesting in your findings





The Phasers have Updated Textures so it be different while being same Concept. Plus New Ship Textures so it has a fresh start.





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





Credits

Original Design : DJ Curtis

Textures : DJ Curtis

Mesh : DJ Curtis

Icon : DJ Curtis

Hardpoints : DJ Curtis

New Update:

Hardpoints Done By THE SCI-FI KING

Textures Edited By THE SCI-FI KING

SFX Edit Is By THE SCI-FI KING

Cloning Is Done By THE SCI-FI KING

Weapons Texture is Done By DJ Curtis and THE SCI-FI KING (we Used the phaser template and Edit it to look bit better and different)





Playtesters are as follows

Inzane

Steve Peruski

THE SCI-FI KING