U.S.S Enterprise G (BC Remastered ) | Eclipse Class |

DO NOT PUT IN KM AS IT WILL  ERROR IT OUT!Hey guys SciFi Here  its Finally here   the G juggernaut in Bc Re!.  This is l...

File Description

DO NOT PUT IN KM AS IT WILL  ERROR IT OUT!


Hey guys SciFi Here  its Finally here   the G juggernaut in Bc Re!.  


This is long time coming  For Bc Remastered i have balanced  it as much as i can in the Remastered.


This is Pretty powerful but can be beaten it's going to be interesting in your findings 


The Phasers have Updated Textures so it be different while being same Concept.  Plus New Ship Textures so it has a fresh start. 


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 

 


Credits    

   

Original Design    : DJ Curtis

Textures    : DJ Curtis

Mesh        : DJ Curtis

Icon        : DJ Curtis

Hardpoints      : DJ Curtis

   New Update:

Hardpoints Done By THE SCI-FI KING

 Textures Edited By THE SCI-FI KING

SFX Edit  Is By THE SCI-FI KING  

Cloning Is Done By THE SCI-FI KING  

Weapons Texture  is Done By  DJ Curtis  and THE SCI-FI KING (we Used the phaser template and Edit it to look bit better and different)


Playtesters are as follows

Inzane

Steve Peruski

THE SCI-FI KING   

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd May 2023 10:39pm

