U.S.S Enterprise H ( Canon Version )

Hey Guys Scfi Here I have a New Enterprise Emerge from the Deep! I have fixed this Broken Ship From Black Screening as i been wanting to try it and does the very thing i mentioned.





This is The Independence-class heavy battlecruiser was the premiere capital ship of the Federation Starfleet during the Mid 25th century. The USS Enterprise-H, the 2nd ship of the class, was, as with ALL ships that bore the Enterprise name, the Federation flagship, and launched in 2453, with the class prototype itself launching in 2451.





That is a brief lore history of this ship Class I have made it a challenge not so easy to kill and may give higher century run for its money! it can run well with USS Relativity but obviously that can destroy The H but not an one shot kill kind of thing. There's a way you can Beat the Relativity but i will leave that to you to investigate :-)





What I done Is Getting the ship Working like from Black Screening and done the Hardpoints and New Weapon sound.





there are other features Such As MVAM and carrier Scripts those don't work at moment im aiming to see if we can get it working in Future





i also got another project that is the Enterprise J Refit to realine with the Balancing but no extra Details Gonna be added at this time Hexa Has also Got His Version Of H which he balance his enterprise J with his edited version of H. as Hexa J will not hold up with Mine with a straight Close Fight





Requirements

you might need the engineering kit as that can fix your sound issue and some other scripts but if you already got it there should be no Need to here a Link to the Kit https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/sfrd-engineering-kit





Steps To Install

1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





CREDITS

Original People that brought This Ship To Light





Cleeve for the work on the ship

original Hardpoints done by: MRJOHN





New People that did the new Hardpoints





New Hardpoint done by

THE SCI-FI KING





New Registry By King Pigeon





Playtested by TranZPhazik Torpedo





SFX Done By THE SCI-FI KING























