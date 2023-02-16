U.S.S Enterprise-I





Model/Textures by: Tus and KCS





Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon





In 2545, the tenth generation of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-I) Archimedes Class was launched. This ship, while being a

ship meant for exploration, was heavily armed and retrofitted with experimental prototype Infinity Modular Arrays

(later perfected and installed on the Enterprise-J). This ship also functioned as a testbed for the new and experimental

Inverse Quantums. The ship also had a few second generation Hyperquantums which were first tested and used on the Atlas class

(launched mid 25th century). The USS Enterprise I was engaged and destroyed in heavy combat with the 'Sphere Builders' in the

early days of the Battle of Procyon V. This ship had undergone several refits before facing its end. If it hadnt have been

destroyed there, it most likely would have been decomissioned within a decade.