U.S.S. Gateway (Saturn Class)

Please congratulate That Guy...Brian and Alex S L gato as well as myself for completing this ship and finally releasing it. This ship will most likely be the only ship of the 32nd century fleet to have special refit arrays, and Reflux Quantum torpedoes. This ship appears in some episodes of star trek discovery in seasons 3 and 4, there are no officially named saturn class ships in the show so I went ahead and got a little creative. Hope you all enjoy the mod!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 22nd November 2022 1:35am
ALL CREDITS GO TO*** - "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander - "Tardis" for fixing up the entire mod with proper scripting and formatting, also for fixing several technologies on this ship - me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship *** please do not alter this ship without my permission first INSTALLING THIS MOD - to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, Documentation, and sfx folders into your STBC directory ***please use the 7 zip tool, winrar can mess things up*** *** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper! REQUIREMENTS - Use Kobayashi Maru (any other mod or or the stock game might not have required technologies) CONTACTS - you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)
