U.S.S Tempest
Model/Textures by SFP
Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon
Developed in the late 28th/early 29th century,the U.S.S Tempest developed for advanced combat in the Temporal Cold War.
Equipt with an arsenal of heavy weaponry, powerful Poleron Phaser Arrays, powerful shielding and was later refit to have Transcendental
Rodinium Ablative Armor in the 2920s. This armor is basically a solid plating around the ship that has its own inner compartment. The
armor is nearly pure rodinium that is folded over and over in 4th dimensional hyperspace, so it acts more like a fluid than a solid even
though it is completely solid. It also utilizes a dimensional reflector which can bend rodinium without actually bending it all because
it is 4th dimensional hyperspace. If that armor gets damaged, the armor will continue to fold in on itself like a fluid almost which
repairs the armor over time. However if you do enough damage to the armor, it will break down and it will lose its hyperdimensional
properties and break down from a fourth dimensional plane into a three-dimensional plane because it will phase back into three-dimensional
space when it does not have something to replace that fourth dimensional empty space with. However given enough time, if the armor is
damaged it will continue to fold in on itself until any damage done to it gets folded to a point where every atom that was broken off
gets reattached into another portion of that hyperspace, thus restoring the armor to 100% capacity. Any holes in the armor will be
ripped apart 4th dimensionally and placed back together basically until it is once again a fluidic-solid 4th dimensional state that
conforms to every portion of that set 4th dimensional space. So, in layman's terms it's a semi-permeable, non-osmotic regenerative
pseudo solid that has better efficiency in 4th dimensional hyperspace. It was also equipt with a Temporal Drive, which helped her time
travel, even so far as to help in the Iconian War. Little could stand in the way of a Temporal Dreadnought of this class, however this class was prone to technical malfunctions
as they were rushed in and out of productionn as the Temporal Cold War began to heat up.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 17th April 2023 1:29pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!