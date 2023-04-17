819 ONLINE

U.S.S Tempest

U.S.S Tempest


Model/Textures by SFP

Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


Developed in the late 28th/early 29th century,the U.S.S Tempest developed for advanced combat in the Temporal Cold War. 

Equipt with an arsenal of heavy weaponry, powerful Poleron Phaser Arrays, powerful shielding and was later refit to have Transcendental 

Rodinium Ablative Armor in the 2920s. This armor is basically a solid plating around the ship that has its own inner compartment. The 

armor is nearly pure rodinium that is folded over and over in 4th dimensional hyperspace, so it acts more like a fluid than a solid even 

though it is completely solid. It also utilizes a dimensional reflector which can bend rodinium without actually bending it all because 

it is 4th dimensional hyperspace. If that armor gets damaged, the armor will continue to fold in on itself like a fluid almost which 

repairs the armor over time. However if you do enough damage to the armor, it will break down and it will lose its hyperdimensional 

properties and break down from a fourth dimensional plane into a three-dimensional plane because it will phase back into three-dimensional

 space when it does not have something to replace that fourth dimensional empty space with. However given enough time, if the armor is 

damaged it will continue to fold in on itself until any damage done to it gets folded to a point where every atom that was broken off 

gets reattached into another portion of that hyperspace, thus restoring the armor to 100% capacity. Any holes in the armor will be 

ripped apart 4th dimensionally and placed back together basically until it is once again a fluidic-solid 4th dimensional state that 

conforms to every portion of that set 4th dimensional space. So, in layman's terms it's a semi-permeable, non-osmotic regenerative 

pseudo solid that has better efficiency in 4th dimensional hyperspace. It was also equipt with a Temporal Drive, which helped her time 

travel, even so far as to help in the Iconian War. Little could stand in the way of a Temporal Dreadnought of this class, however this class was prone to technical malfunctions 

as they were rushed in and out of productionn as the Temporal Cold War began to heat up.


