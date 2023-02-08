U.S.S Titan A (KM VERSION )

Hey Guys Sci FI Here i have got what you all been waiting for! the Titan A!
I have done some extensive updates For this ship there is BC remastered Version Coming soon which TranZPhazik Torpedo is gonna upload it Soon!
We have co funded the model to Get it in to Bridge Commander Right before Picard Season 3!
This Shares the odyssey class Weapons and a Different sound to the Phasers
there gonna sound Awesome!
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
its Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!
Now to the Credits
Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING and TranZPhazik Torpedo
Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon
Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank
SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING
Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian
To support the Model Corator go to this Link
https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 8th February 2023 2:41am
There are no comments yet. Be the first!