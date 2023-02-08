U.S.S Titan A (KM VERSION )

Hey Guys Sci FI Here i have got what you all been waiting for! the Titan A!





I have done some extensive updates For this ship there is BC remastered Version Coming soon which TranZPhazik Torpedo is gonna upload it Soon!





We have co funded the model to Get it in to Bridge Commander Right before Picard Season 3!





This Shares the odyssey class Weapons and a Different sound to the Phasers

there gonna sound Awesome!





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





its Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!





Now to the Credits





Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING and TranZPhazik Torpedo





Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon





Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank





SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING

Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian





To support the Model Corator go to this Link

https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824



























