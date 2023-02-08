463 ONLINE

U.S.S Titan A (KM VERSION )

Hey Guys Sci FI Here i have got what you all been waiting for!  the Titan A! I have done some extensive updates For this ship &nbs...

Download

  • 36 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 2.79MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey Guys Sci FI Here i have got what you all been waiting for!  the Titan A! 


I have done some extensive updates For this ship  there is BC remastered Version   Coming soon which TranZPhazik Torpedo  is gonna upload it Soon! 


We have co funded the model to Get it in to Bridge Commander Right before Picard Season 3!


This Shares the odyssey class Weapons and a Different sound  to the Phasers

 there gonna sound Awesome!   


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 


its Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released! 


Now to the Credits


Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING  and TranZPhazik Torpedo 


Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon 


Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank


SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING

Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian 


To support the Model Corator go to this Link 

https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824






 



Read More

Download '212294-184015-Titan-A.rar' (2.79MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 8th February 2023 2:41am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


310 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

15 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File