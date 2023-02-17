U.S.S Titan A ( REMASTERED VERSION )

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered Version i have put some right time in this for remastered which we also work with VonFrank for weapon placement and general balance.





it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help ships damage problem from disappearing.





Steps To Install





1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!





Now to the Credits





Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING and TranZPhazik Torpedo





Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon





Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank





SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING

Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian





To support the Model Corator go to this Link

https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824





Note Sci Fi Here i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!











