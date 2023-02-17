476 ONLINE

U.S.S Titan A ( REMASTERED VERSION )

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered  Version  i have put some right time in this for remastered which we also...

Download

  • 29 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 2.54MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered  Version  i have put some right time in this for remastered which we also work with  VonFrank  for weapon placement and general balance.  


it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so  have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so   we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help  ships damage  problem from disappearing.


Steps To Install


1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 


it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released! 


Now to the Credits


Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING  and TranZPhazik Torpedo 


Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon 


Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank


SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING

Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian 


To support the Model Corator go to this Link 

https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824


Note Sci Fi Here  i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!  




   

Read More

Download '212341-184015-U.S.S Titan A RE.rar' (2.54MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 17th February 2023 2:41am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered  Version  i have put some right time in this for remastered which we also work with  VonFrank  for weapon placement and general balance.  



it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so  have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so   we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help  ships damage  problem from disappearing.



Steps To Install



1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go



Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 



it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released! 



Now to the Credits



Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING  and TranZPhazik Torpedo 



Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon 



Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank



SFX IS BY THE SCI-FI KING

Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian 



To support the Model Corator go to this Link 

https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824



Note Sci Fi Here  i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!  


If You want To Edit This Ship for KM or Remastered version Please Contact me  on Discord 
Grim455#4905 

Before Proceeding

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


313 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

16 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File