U.S.S. Voyager - J (Janeway Class)

This is a ship that was exported from STO, The person who exported it, was a person I collabed this ship with, his name is "That Guy...Brian". This ship appears in the discovery star trek show in seasons 3 and 4 as a 32nd century continuation to the USS Voyager. It is equipped with 32nd century phaser beam arrays, 32nd century Type Z Quantum Torpedoes, 2 Hypercharged Trilithium devices, an extremely advanced phasing battle cloak device, and an ablative hull generator. This ship will dominate even a wells class or maybe two, it is from a future so distant that temporal technology no longer exists, and starfleet focused on hyper efficiency rather than anything else, with dilithium at a near end and the federation at its brink.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 5th November 2022 8:11pm
ALL CREDITS GO TO*** - "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander (he stated there is no way to fix the damage model unfortunately) - "Tardis" for figuring out and fixing some impossible technology problems and glitches that are now fixed - me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship *** please do not alter this ship without my permission first INSTALLING THIS MOD - to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your STBC directory *** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper REQUIREMENTS - it works on stock but it is recommended you run this ship on a Kobayashi Maru install CONTACTS - you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)
