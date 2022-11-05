U.S.S. Voyager - J (Janeway Class)

ALL CREDITS GO TO*** - "That Guy...Brian" for extracting the model from sto and compatibilizing it into bridge commander (he stated there is no way to fix the damage model unfortunately) - "Tardis" for figuring out and fixing some impossible technology problems and glitches that are now fixed - me (narrowcwyfe) for making the hardpoint and all sound related aspects of this ship *** please do not alter this ship without my permission first INSTALLING THIS MOD - to install this ship simply copy and past the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your STBC directory *** replace all files in order for this ship to be proper REQUIREMENTS - it works on stock but it is recommended you run this ship on a Kobayashi Maru install CONTACTS - you can contact me by following me on twitter (Hexagonal_Nexul) or adding me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)

