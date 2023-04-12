U.S.S Zheng He ( BC REMASTERED )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got The BC Remastered Inquiry Class Is Here this is the first release then KM Afterwards i been Balancing this in remarstred quite Well its quite powerful
What I have Done is Update The Model Texture By Making the Hull bit brighter and Bit Sharper and eventually Turn The Deflector Blue.
The Torps i have edited i have Hybrid The Remastered Quantum Texture with a New Quantum Core which i think makes it bit more Nicer
i have put quite a bit of thought into it where i place her she is In Middle of Titan A and Odyssey which titan A is weaker Than The Inquiry Class but Odyssey class bit more stronger than the Inquiry.
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!
Now to the Credits.
That Guy Brian For Exporting From STO
Edited Texture Work and Reg By THE SCI-FI KING
SFX Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul (With The Phasers )
Hardpoints By THE SCI-FI KING
Remastered Conversion By THE SCI-FI KING
What Other Ships You want Converted In Remastered?
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 12th April 2023 1:48pm
