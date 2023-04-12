U.S.S Zheng He ( BC REMASTERED )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got The BC Remastered Inquiry Class Is Here this is the first release then KM Afterwards i been Balancing this in remarstred quite Well its quite powerful





What I have Done is Update The Model Texture By Making the Hull bit brighter and Bit Sharper and eventually Turn The Deflector Blue.









The Torps i have edited i have Hybrid The Remastered Quantum Texture with a New Quantum Core which i think makes it bit more Nicer





i have put quite a bit of thought into it where i place her she is In Middle of Titan A and Odyssey which titan A is weaker Than The Inquiry Class but Odyssey class bit more stronger than the Inquiry.













Steps To Install













1 Highlight all the important files





2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder





3 You should Be Good To Go













Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.













it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!













Now to the Credits.





That Guy Brian For Exporting From STO





Edited Texture Work and Reg By THE SCI-FI KING





SFX Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul (With The Phasers )









Hardpoints By THE SCI-FI KING





Remastered Conversion By THE SCI-FI KING





What Other Ships You want Converted In Remastered?







































