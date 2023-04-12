634 ONLINE

U.S.S Zheng He ( BC REMASTERED )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got  The BC Remastered Inquiry Class Is Here  this is the first release then KM Afterwards i been Balancin...

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got  The BC Remastered Inquiry Class Is Here  this is the first release then KM Afterwards i been Balancing this in remarstred quite Well its quite powerful 


What I have Done is Update The Model Texture By Making the Hull bit brighter and Bit Sharper and eventually Turn The Deflector Blue.



The Torps i have edited i have Hybrid The Remastered Quantum Texture with a New Quantum Core which i think makes it bit more Nicer


i have put quite a bit of thought into it where i place her she is In Middle of Titan A and Odyssey  which titan A is weaker Than The Inquiry Class but Odyssey class bit more stronger  than the Inquiry.




Steps To Install




1 Highlight all the important files


2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder


3 You should Be Good To Go




Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.




it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released! 




Now to the Credits.


That Guy Brian For Exporting From STO 


Edited Texture Work and Reg By THE SCI-FI KING


 SFX Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul (With The Phasers )



Hardpoints By THE SCI-FI KING  


Remastered Conversion By THE SCI-FI KING


 What Other Ships You want Converted In Remastered?




 








