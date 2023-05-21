USS Alastaro NCC-2547 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Alastaro==== Credits: Parts and textures: P81 Kitbash: Mackie Registrey: Starforce2 (my 1st one btw) Conversion and HP: Starforce2 This excelcior oddity was converted from salvaged parts of a badly damaged Excelcior and leftover shipyard parts and now serves as a colonial response vessel, serving the needs of colonies for supplies, personal, medical and other needs after the dominion war,along the Romulan and Cardassian neutral zone where a newer ship or heavy class passing near would simply arouse suspicions or tensions. Immediately after the dominion war it participated in forced demolition of cardassian defense turrets in orbirt of cardassia and dominion asteroid outposts and facilites, a condition of the surrender. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

