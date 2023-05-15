USS Alita NCC-85340 (KM and Remastered Versions

Title : Alita Filename : P81_Alita.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 3/19/2002 Author : Rick Knox a.k.a pneumonic81 Email : [email protected] URL : http://www.apocent.com, http://www.apocent.com/www/dominion Credits ------------- model design : rick knox textures : rick knox mesh : rick knox Build time : 5 days Hardpoints : Laurelin BCMod Conversion: NanoByte TGL's : Inglo Revised Readme : Mike Prodanovski Thanks to : The BC community mod specs ----------- mod : Yes break : yes LODs : yes Illumination : yes Also Included ----------- Custom Hardpoint file Description of the Modification ------------------------------- an original model created in studio max and converted using SDK plugin Technical Details ----------------- Tested in Bridge Commander 1.0 Known Bugs ---------- -none Steps to install *****Note - see new notes at the end of this ReadMe, original install kept for legacy records****** ---------------- 1: Double Click on the P81_Alita.BCMod 2: Enjoy Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Please do not modify this file or the included texture with out seeking the authors permission. it is just polite. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 2" (Quantum Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - script for phaser sounds updated to "Galaxy Phasers" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - To Install, copy the Script/Data/ShipTGLs folders for your desired version to the root install folder of BC. No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More