USS Alita NCC-85340 (KM and Remastered Versions

The USS Alita NCC-85340 was an experimental warship in service in the late 24th and early 25th Century.(the USS Alita's design was based...

  • 30 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.95MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The USS Alita NCC-85340 was an experimental warship in service in the late 24th and early 25th Century.


(the USS Alita's design was based off of concept sketches from Deep Space 9's production)


The USS Alita NCC-85340 mod has been updated to use "Quantum 2" torpedoes and the "Galaxy Phaser" sfx for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 15th May 2023 11:01pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Title		: Alita
Filename	: P81_Alita.zip
Version		: 1.0
Date		: 3/19/2002
Author		: Rick Knox a.k.a pneumonic81
Email		: [email protected]
URL		: http://www.apocent.com, http://www.apocent.com/www/dominion

Credits	
-------------	
model design	: rick knox
textures	: rick knox
mesh		: rick knox
Build time	: 5 days
Hardpoints      : Laurelin
BCMod Conversion: NanoByte
TGL's           : Inglo
Revised Readme  : Mike Prodanovski
Thanks to	: The BC community

mod specs
-----------
mod		: Yes 
break 		: yes
LODs		: yes
Illumination	: yes 

Also Included
-----------
Custom Hardpoint file


Description of the Modification
-------------------------------

an original model created in studio max and converted using SDK plugin

Technical Details
-----------------
Tested in Bridge Commander 1.0

Known Bugs
----------

-none

Steps to install *****Note - see new notes at the end of this ReadMe, original install kept for legacy records******
----------------

1: Double Click on the P81_Alita.BCMod

2: Enjoy


Copyright and Distribution Permissions
--------------------------------------
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
 TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices: 

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation,
Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures,
as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. 

Please do not modify this file or the included texture with out seeking the authors permission.
it is just polite.


Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 2" (Quantum Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- script for phaser sounds updated to "Galaxy Phasers" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
- To Install, copy the Script/Data/ShipTGLs folders for your desired version to the root install folder of BC.
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

MSR1701


139 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

52 Files Uploaded

