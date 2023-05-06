679 ONLINE

USS Ancom NCC-4733 (KM and Remastered Version)

The USS Ancom NCC-4733 is a late 23rd and early 24th Century support and carrier starship.This release has been updated with plug-ins to loa...

Download

  • 34 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 2.48MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Ancom NCC-4733 is a late 23rd and early 24th Century support and carrier starship.

This release has been updated with plug-ins to load the ship into your ship selection under "X-Era."  Both KM and Remastered (v1.2) versions are included with this release.

Read More

Download '212877-185008-USS Ancom NCC-4733 v1_2.7z' (2.48MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 6th May 2023 10:22pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Ancom====

Credits:
Design parts: Atolm (USS James T Kirk)
Model parts Kreeargh, WickedZombie (saucer)
Textures: Fourteen, GAFY?
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Weaposns: P81 Constitution, Durandal


This large X-era vessel vessel has 6 shuttlebays in the back. Althought it has increased phaserpower, it has limited coverage. It also has improved speed, compared to the Excelcior class.


Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2)
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


111 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

15 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File