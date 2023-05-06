USS Ancom NCC-4733 (KM and Remastered Version)

====Starforce Productions Ancom==== Credits: Design parts: Atolm (USS James T Kirk) Model parts Kreeargh, WickedZombie (saucer) Textures: Fourteen, GAFY? Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Weaposns: P81 Constitution, Durandal This large X-era vessel vessel has 6 shuttlebays in the back. Althought it has increased phaserpower, it has limited coverage. It also has improved speed, compared to the Excelcior class. Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

