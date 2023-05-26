USS Argonaut NCC-52957-A (Remastered Version)

WileyCoyote USS Argonaut Version: 1.0 Date: 7/05/08 Author: WileyCoyote Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by WileyCoyote will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (WileyCoyote) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.****** About-------------------- Here is another original design created by WileyCoyote. The Argonaut is a sister ship to the USS Proteus, a slipstream attack ship. The Argonaut features powerful forward firing Advanced Pulse Phasers, and torpedoes capable of firing in a 360 degree arc. The ship is heavily armored and features the Quantum Slipstream Drive successfully tested by the USS Proteus. The Argonaut features launchable Mark 1 Valkyrie Class attack fighters- the same class used by the USS Typhon as seen in the game "Star Trek: Invasion." Requirements------------------ Tested in Kobyashi Maru 1.0 ***recommended*** Submenu mod **also in KM** NanoFx 2.0 beta **also in KM** Shuttle Launching **also in KM** Bugs-------------------------- None. Credits----------------------- Credits for Valkyrie Torpedoes: xXpansion Mod Team Torpedo Pack Scripting: Adonis [for the micro torpedos] Betatesting: Strayhero [for the micro torpedos] Activision for making Star Trek Invasion-- Valkyrie design Valkrie Fighter v1 Credits: Hardpoint: Tiqhud modified by WileyCoyote Thanks to my beta testers! Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback! Installation Instructions----- 1. After installing a moddable version of BC, 2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite. 3. Once ingame, you should see a new ship selection called WC Future Ships, Slipstream Ships, WC Argonaut. Also, another ship selection called WCValkyriemk1. Select whichever ship and enjoy! Copyrights and Distribution Permissions __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by WileyCoyote will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (WileyCoyote) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.****** Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 with the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 - removal of shuttle/small craft for scripting No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More