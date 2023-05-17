USS Aries NCC-45167 and Refit Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Aries NCC-45167 was a Defiance-Class explorer and diplomatic cruiser in service during the early to mid 24th Century; during the mid-24th century, the Aries was Refitted with additional weapon emplacements and remained in service thru the close of the 24th Century.





This mod has been updated to include a Plug-in to load the ships into your Ship List under "X-Era Ships." The standard version and Refit version were updated with "Photon 5" and "Photon 6" script updates respectively for compatibility with Remastered v1.2. Note that the Standard version does NOT have an actual Torpedo launcher/HP; this is consistent with the original release.