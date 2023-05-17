USS Aries NCC-45167 and Refit Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Aries NCC-45167 was a Defiance-Class explorer and diplomatic cruiser in service during the early to mid 24th Century; during the mid-24th century, the Aries was Refitted with additional weapon emplacements and remained in service thru the close of the 24th Century.
This mod has been updated to include a Plug-in to load the ships into your Ship List under "X-Era Ships." The standard version and Refit version were updated with "Photon 5" and "Photon 6" script updates respectively for compatibility with Remastered v1.2. Note that the Standard version does NOT have an actual Torpedo launcher/HP; this is consistent with the original release.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 17th May 2023 5:53pm
====Starforce Productions Defiance/Frigate==== Credits: Model and textures: P81/Gafy/khaliban Kitbash: Darkdrone Conversion: Queball/starforce2 HP: Starforce2 Here are 2 ships. The first is the Defiance class which is a heavy cruiser with a fast looking design and a weapons pod on top. The other is the same ship with the heavy weapons removed. They both use the same textures but install separately. Low res textures are available. Updated 2023-05-17 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for the standard version and "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for the Refit version for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!