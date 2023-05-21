USS Aristides NCC-88563 (Pack of 3 ships) (Remastered Version)

The USS Aristides NCC-88563 release is a pack of 3 ships, including several variants of a ship that was refitted thru the late 24th Century and thru the 25th Century as the refits were performed.
These ships have been updated per the notes below:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for the MK I, "Quantum 3" for the MK II and "Quantum 2" for the MK III (Training variant) for BC RE v1.2
- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Ambassador Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" as USS Aristides MK I, MK II and MK III
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 21st May 2023 7:51pm
====Starforce Productions XBB 3 pack==== Credits: Model and textures: P81 Retextures: GAFY? Lighting fix/specmaps(dorsal/ventral spotlight): JB06 Phaserbank conversion: Cordanilus The XBB is a post excelcior-B but Pre-ambassador vessel. Due to the realativley untrusted phaserbank, this ship was given a larger battery of torpedo tubes to compensate. Phaserbanks turned out to be a worth while technological system, even if they didn't provide much in the way of a boost in overall performance. They did improve relaiability and have better heat dissapation than the old turret modules. They could also be aimed faster and have a wider angle of fire. Several other technological stesm are visable on this ship, including advanced defelctors, and a significant step up in warp nacelles. The ship is armed with 16 small phaserbanks in various locations, 6 fwd torpedo tubes and 4 aft. This pack includes 3 versions of XBB. One has the standard 4 nacelle configuration, one has a sideways configuration which allowed alternating of nacelle pairs at greater efficiency for the top nacelles, and one reverts back to the 2 nacelle system with the attack pod, which is how all of these ships would eventualy end up as nacelle tech advanced into the ambssador and TNG era. These ships would be reactivated during the dominion war as colonial defense warships, often upgraded heavily by their crews using surplus parts (to be seen in later releases) XBB1-Standard XBB2-upper nacelle modification XBB3-2 Nacelle system This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
