USS Aristides NCC-88563 (Pack of 3 ships) (Remastered Version)

The USS Aristides NCC-88563 release is a pack of 3 ships, including several variants of a ship that was refitted thru the late 24th Century and thru the 25th Century as the refits were performed.





These ships have been updated per the notes below:





- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for the MK I, "Quantum 3" for the MK II and "Quantum 2" for the MK III (Training variant) for BC RE v1.2

- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Ambassador Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" as USS Aristides MK I, MK II and MK III

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



