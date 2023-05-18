USS Arkansas NCC-63000 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions/Outalance States class==== Credits: Designer: Raymond Anders Kitbash: ModelsPlease Mesh(s): p81, Cleeve Textures: GAFY?, ModelsPlease Regisrty: Centurus, ModelsPlease Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Weapons from the P81 connie Length 327m Vessel history: The States-class succeeded the Kolm-an as the Federation's heavy assault cruiser design. This large assault cruiser is equipped with a strong armament of four medium phasers and eight photon torpedoes. Despite its firepower, the States Assault Cruiser is rarely committed to battle due to its expense and rarity. Rather, the intended use of its photon torpedoes arsenal is in planetary bombardment operations. The States Assault Cruisers were never built in great numbers, but remained important assault units throughout the early 24th Century. During the Dominion War, the efforts of the States Assault Cruisers were overshadowed by those of the far more numerous Excelsior Class Cruisers. * This design is based on an original ship created by Raymond Anders. http:www.geocities.com/mars_database/main.html ======Legal mumbo-jumbo========= This BC Conversion contains work created by or under copyright jurisdiction of the Outalance mod team. It was sent to Starforce Productions by Outalance for the express purpose of BC covnersion, with the understanding that all permissions were pre-secured for this purpose by Outalance Administration. If you feel the work in this file has been used incorrectly, the Outalance administration expects you to contact the author of the BC Conversion PRIVATELY. If you feel things cannot be resolved in this matter, Contact outalance administration directly via [email protected] and you will recieve a response within 2 days under most circumstances. Anyone who attempts to use the public forums under the jurisdiction of BCfiles staff as a means to solve the issue, including but not limited to: accusations of theft or willfull abuse of items contained in this archive, Flamming, Miscredits and other readme errors, questioning permissions--- will be subject to post deletion and account suspension. Failure to abide by the above terms on other forums throughout the modding community (outside of BCfiles) will result in the offending posts/threads reported to the administator/staff of that board along with a copy of this readme. Use of inflamitory/intimidative tactics to solve your problem on public forums may also delay resolution of your problem untill which time the offensive postings are removed and an appology to the applicable forum members and staff who just had to put up with your laspe of judgement is posted in it's place. Additionaly, any conversions, modifications, or other modding of this file for public release in BC, Legacy, or other games must be authorised with permission from outalance shipyards. Updated 2023-05-17 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

