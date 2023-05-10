USS Avatar NCC-2472-A (KM and Remastered Versions)

Starforce Productions Uss Avatar-A Credits Model and Texture-Lord Vader Conversion-Decoy Hardpoint-starforce2 Icon overlays-Uss Carter Phaser FX, sound FX-p81's Constituion TMP torpedo-Darek Ducat (I think) Beta testers-usscarter, uss atlantis, myself and a few others Weapon information: 1 foreward torpedo tube, 4 torpedos 1 aft torpedo tube-3 torpedos 3 dorsal phaser banks (saucer) 2 ventral phaser banks (sacuer) 1 aft phaser turret 1 Ventral phaser turret (drive hull) Ship information: As a late era (possible excelcior era) constution class ship design, it is small and well armed for it's class. It has 4 impulse drives for added speed an manuvering, as well as auxilary warp nacelles (I think there are on the mode but not the script) next to the impulse drives for saucer separation. Like other constitutions, it can't recombine out of space dock. (Note-this is not a separation mod). It combines TMP style pulse fire phasers with phaserbanks, kind of a missing link between the 2 technologies. Instalation: simply place the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main bc directory and overwrite. Then, use BCMP to make a plugin and install this to the menu of your choice. Bugs-none known Voodoo users (and anyone else who sees a white ship)- replace the textures in data/models/ships/avatar with those found in the "low res" folder. Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

