USS Aventine (mod remaster)

The U.S.S. Aventine was the ultimate exploration ship in the turn of the early 25th century, she was a heavily modified and improved version of the original Vesta.

Captained by Esrie Dax, equipped with a quantum slipstream drive and several arcs of MkIV phasers, as well as photon, quantum, and transphasic torpedoes.

She was also one of the only ships equipped with deployable energy armour derrived from voyager as she returned from the delta quadrant,

but this was a later refit after the armour technology was better understood by starfleet.