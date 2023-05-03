USS Aventine (mod remaster)

The U.S.S. Aventine was the ultimate exploration ship in the turn of the early 25th century, she was a heavily modified and improved version of the original Vesta.
README ----------------------------- U.S.S. AVENTINE ------------------------------ The U.S.S. Aventine was the ultimate exploration ship in the turn of the early 25th century, she was a heavily modified and improved version of the original Vesta. Captained by Esrie Dax, equipped with a quantum slipstream drive and several arcs of MkIV phasers, as well as photon, quantum, and transphasic torpedoes. She was also one of the only ships equipped with deployable energy armour derrived from voyager as she returned from the delta quadrant, but this was a later refit after the armour technology was better understood by starfleet. ----------------------------- MODIFICATIONS ------------------------------ This is using the uss vesta and uss aventine retexture + hardpoint fix mod as a basis. I remade some small things and changed it for proper balancing, + different torpedoes and sounds. ----------------------------- REQUIREMENT ------------------------------------------------ You must have: Kobayashi Maru, this mod will not work in BC Remastered or the original game so please do beware. -----------------------------INSTALATION------------------------------------------------ To install, just unzip the *zip content into the main Bridge Commander folder. -----------------------------CREDITS---------------------------------------------------- Please read other readmes for proper credits there is a reason I included them in this mod. COPYRIGHTS __________________________________ THIS MOD IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, books, and sounds from the productions.
