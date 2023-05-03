711 ONLINE

USS Aventine (mod remaster)

Download

File Description

The U.S.S. Aventine was the ultimate exploration ship in the turn of the early 25th century, she was a heavily modified and improved version of the original Vesta. 

Captained by Esrie Dax, equipped with a quantum slipstream drive and several arcs of MkIV phasers, as well as photon, quantum, and transphasic torpedoes. 

She was also one of the only ships equipped with deployable energy armour derrived from voyager as she returned from the delta quadrant, 

but this was a later refit after the armour technology was better understood by starfleet.

Download '212840-183439-USS Aventine.rar' (17.23MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd May 2023 1:01am

Readme 
README

----------------------------- U.S.S. AVENTINE ------------------------------

The U.S.S. Aventine was the ultimate exploration ship in the turn of the early 25th century, she was a heavily modified and improved version of the original Vesta. 
Captained by Esrie Dax, equipped with a quantum slipstream drive and several arcs of MkIV phasers, as well as photon, quantum, and transphasic torpedoes. 
She was also one of the only ships equipped with deployable energy armour derrived from voyager as she returned from the delta quadrant, 
but this was a later refit after the armour technology was better understood by starfleet.

----------------------------- MODIFICATIONS ------------------------------

This is using the uss vesta and uss aventine retexture + hardpoint fix mod as a basis.

I remade some small things and changed it for proper balancing, + different torpedoes and sounds.


----------------------------- REQUIREMENT ------------------------------------------------ 

You must have: Kobayashi Maru, this mod will not work in BC Remastered or the original game so please do beware.
 

-----------------------------INSTALATION------------------------------------------------

To install, just unzip the *zip content into the main Bridge Commander folder.

-----------------------------CREDITS----------------------------------------------------

Please read other readmes for proper credits there is a reason I included them in this mod.


COPYRIGHTS
__________________________________
THIS MOD IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next
generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, books, and sounds
from the productions.

Hexagonal_Nexul

Hexagonal_Nexul


151 XP

Registered 31st May 2022

13 Files Uploaded

