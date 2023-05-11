USS Century NX-81921 (KM and Remastered Versions)

Title : Century Class U.S.S. Century Filename : USSCentury.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 1/4/08 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Universe or Bridge Commander Central Requirements : NanoFX 2.0B, Elminster's Common Weapons Pack v.3, BC 1.1 patch, KM 1.0 (recommended) Description ------------ This mod includes one ship: USS Cenntury, NX-81921. As it is, this ship is very high end. It is a high polygon mesh, with very large textures. I basically designed it in such a way as to capitalize on the capabilities of my own personal hardware, which is upper mid-range. In the beta tests, no performance issues were raised unless there was numerous Century Class ships in the battle arena. If you encounter significant performance issues when using this ship, do the following: COPY THE .tga FILES IN THE 'MEDIUM' Folder in '/DATA/MODELS/SHIPS/USSCentury' TO THE 'HIGH' FOLDER This will change the primary textures to 1024x1024 instead of 2048x2048, meaning that your graphics card will only have to process 20mb of texture data instead of 80mb. This will be very important for those of you running 128mb or 64 mb graphics cards out there. Please don't contact me regarding performance issues with the ship. I am aware that it won't be smooth on older rigs. The ship is built to exploit the most modern hardware. Though some other suggestions I have if you have performance problems would be to reduce AA and AF levels. That will help a lot. I've spent the better part of seven months developing this mod in my free time. My children have forgotten who I am because of it. ;) Please, if you don't like it, don't publicly bash it. If you do like it, please say so. Good and constructive comments are the lifeblood of mod development. SUPPORT THE BC MODDING COMMUNITY! LEARN TO MOD! JOIN BCC AND START DIGGING THROUGH ARTICLES. Credits ------------- Model Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Weapons : Quantum Torpedo by Durandal, Photon is the one from KM 1.0 with an altered script. Other : Props go to the Grandaddy of BC Modding: LC, my modding mentor. Also big thanks to KM 1.0 and BCS teams. Also a huge thanks to all the people who provided comments on the thread at BCC. I appreciate the feedback. CHECK OUT THE THREAD: http://bc-central.com/forums/index.php/topic,648.0.html Beta Testing ------------ Nebula Cordanilus JimmyB76 Background Literature --------------------- DJ Curtis RC Gothic CptBenSisko UDP Equinox If I forgot to credit anyone or thank a a contributer, just let me know and I'll post about it. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data, and SFX folders to your BC directory. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCC. Updated 2023-05-11 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

