USS Cerci NCC-37248 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Cerci NCC-37248 is an early-to-mid 24th Century escort/destroyer, serving in the same role as its spiritual ancestor, the Akula Clas...

  • 11 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.42MB in size
File Description

The USS Cerci NCC-37248 is an early-to-mid 24th Century escort/destroyer, serving in the same role as its spiritual ancestor, the Akula Class.


This mod has been updated to include a plug-in to load the ship in your ship list under "X-Era Ships."  The Remastered version has also been updated to use "Photon 5" (pre-TNG Torpedoes) and "Ambassador Phasers" sfx for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.

Download '212976-185008-USS Cerci NCC-37248 v1_2.7z' (3.42MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 16th May 2023 6:51pm

====Starforce Productions XDD====


Credits:
Model and orig textures: P81
Upgraded textures: GAFY?
Registrey: Blackrook32
Phaserbank conversion and texture: Cordanilus
Conversion and HP: Starforce2






Size: I forgot. Longer than the CL.
Class: Destroyer

Armament:
10 Short burst Phaserbanks
4 dual shot Fwd torpedo tubes



Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
- updated teh script for phaser sfx to use "Ambassador Phasers" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

