USS Cerci NCC-37248 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Cerci NCC-37248 is an early-to-mid 24th Century escort/destroyer, serving in the same role as its spiritual ancestor, the Akula Class.





This mod has been updated to include a plug-in to load the ship in your ship list under "X-Era Ships." The Remastered version has also been updated to use "Photon 5" (pre-TNG Torpedoes) and "Ambassador Phasers" sfx for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.