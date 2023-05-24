USS Cerebus NCC-1606 (Refit) (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions/outalance Cerberus class==== Credits Design: Russell Nel Original mesh: p81, khaliban, wickedzombie45<---nacelles Textures: P81, DTW, Khaliban and WZ Reginstrey: Markyd/certurus Additional credits for the TNG version: Torpedo by Dkealt, torpedo pack 2.0. SCript is unaltered but renamed CerbDS9photon.py. Stats and vessel history: Length: 289m Beam : 230 m Height : 58.54 m Decks : 10 Shuttlecraft : 4 Owner : United Federation of Planets Class : Heavy Combat Vessel Availability : Unlimited Deployment In Service : 2275 Out of Service : 2320 ---------------- Built in the 2270's, the Cerebus class was a forerunner of the Centaur class. Intended to operate with the Constitution, Excelsior and Miranda classes, the Cerebus where to act in the role of scouts and conduct general support missions during fleet actions. They where designed to be very small and agile, and as a result the Cerebus has limited weaponry and a relatively poor standard of accommodation. This has prevented them from being used regularly on long duration missions, a problem which recurred with the Centaur class. ======Legal mumbo-jumbo========= This BC Conversion contains work created by or under copyright jurisdiction of the Outalance mod team. It was sent to Starforce Productions by Outalance for the express purpose of BC covnersion. If you feel the work in this file has been used incorrectly, the Outalance administration expects you to contact the author of the BC Conversion PRIVATELY. If you feel things cannot be resolved in this matter, Contact outalance administration directly via [email protected] and you will recieve a response within 2 days under most circumstances. Anyone who attempts to use the public forums under the jurisdiction of BCfiles staff as a means to solve the issue, including but not limited to: accusations of theft or willfull abuse of items contained in this archive, Flamming, Miscredits and other readme errors, questioning permissions--- will be subject to post deletion and account suspension. Failure to abide by the above terms on other forums throughout the modding community (outside of BCfiles) will result in the offending posts/threads reported to the administator/staff of that board along with a copy of this readme. Use of inflamitory/intimidative tactics to solve your problem on public forums may also delay resolution of your problem untill which time the offensive postings are removed and an appology to the applicable forum members and staff who just had to put up with your laspe of judgement is posted in it's place. Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

