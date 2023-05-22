USS Chehalis NCC-2318 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions AWACS Chandley==== Credits: Kitbash and tweaks by Destiny Calling Components from P81, Khaliban, Oberth pod from P81 Textures: Khaliban/GAFY/Destiny calling Conversion and HP: Starforce2 ---------------------------------------------- Armament: This ship is roughly the same strength as the Constitution class. The exception is that is has 2 aft torpedo tubes instead of one. It also has 2 extra single turret phaserbanks above the cagobays to cover the blindspot caused by the cargobay housings. Each torpedo tube loads 2 torpedoes. Aft cargo bays have shuttle emitter properites for user-end shuttle launch scripting and targetable cargo doors. Notes: This ship has a massive 16 meg texture for all the high detail on the cargo houses. I made a 1024x1024 of that texture if it causes problems. All are avail in 512 and 256 sizes. There are also three texture versions at this time which are compatable and will be released seperatley: 1) blackhawk, name change with black bird holding lighting blots in its feet on top of each cargo bay 2) Blackheart-name change with a large black heart on each nacelle pylon. 3) Stealth: Marine force recon Stelth version, also has it's own registrey. Each of these is also compatable with the upcomming sensor pod version, but may or may not be compatable with future chandley versions. When exchanging textures between different Chandley model Variants always back up the originals. Getting quicktime will allow you to view TGA format for free. (no editing functions though). Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

