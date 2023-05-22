719 ONLINE

USS Chimera NX-90183 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Chimera NX-90183 was a late-24th and early 25th century test vessel, serving as a test-bed for new weapon technology before serving...

Download

  • 5 Downloads
  • Uploaded 14 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 5.48MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Chimera NX-90183 was a late-24th and early 25th century test vessel, serving as a test-bed for new weapon technology before serving as a defensive/surveying role late in her service.


This mod has been updated with the following updates:


Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2

- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" and "PPhaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Please Note - the RE version's pulse phasers have a sound hiccup that is know, and once a solution is found will have a patch uploaded.

Read More

Download '213041-185008-USS Chimera NX-90183 v1_2.7z' (5.48MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 22nd May 2023 9:05pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Chimera V2====

Credit:
Based on the CGI Chimera2 by:021310061976
Mesh and texture: Smiley
Conversion assitance: Nicholson
Hardpoints-Starforce2


Additions from the last version:
Addtional pair of pulse cannons, with incrased power. Phaserbank power increased. Shield recharge increased and FWD shield increased. Lacks aft phasers near the impulse like the V1. Hull hitpoints also incrased. This is afterall, a defiant based ship. Low res textures on this ship would be a discrace so go spend 25 bucks on a card that supports them you cheap b*****ds.





Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2
- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" and "PPhaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


149 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

72 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File