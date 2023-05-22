USS Chimera NX-90183 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Chimera NX-90183 was a late-24th and early 25th century test vessel, serving as a test-bed for new weapon technology before serving as a defensive/surveying role late in her service.
This mod has been updated with the following updates:
Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2
- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" and "PPhaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Please Note - the RE version's pulse phasers have a sound hiccup that is know, and once a solution is found will have a patch uploaded.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 22nd May 2023 9:05pm
====Starforce Productions Chimera V2==== Credit: Based on the CGI Chimera2 by:021310061976 Mesh and texture: Smiley Conversion assitance: Nicholson Hardpoints-Starforce2 Additions from the last version: Addtional pair of pulse cannons, with incrased power. Phaserbank power increased. Shield recharge increased and FWD shield increased. Lacks aft phasers near the impulse like the V1. Hull hitpoints also incrased. This is afterall, a defiant based ship. Low res textures on this ship would be a discrace so go spend 25 bucks on a card that supports them you cheap b*****ds. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
