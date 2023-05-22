USS Chimera NX-90183 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Chimera NX-90183 was a late-24th and early 25th century test vessel, serving as a test-bed for new weapon technology before serving as a defensive/surveying role late in her service.





This mod has been updated with the following updates:





Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2

- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" and "PPhaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.





Please Note - the RE version's pulse phasers have a sound hiccup that is know, and once a solution is found will have a patch uploaded.