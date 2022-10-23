986 ONLINE

USS Churchill

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got Another Patch Ship Ready to Release  this is a Churchill Class that is in the TMP Era Not Done Any Hardpoin...

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got Another Patch Ship Ready to Release  this is a Churchill Class that is in the TMP Era Not Done Any Hardpoints on it but it seems it can  take some TMP Ships Out and the weapons  

Armament:Are 


2x Fwd torpedo

2x Aft torpedo

11X High output dual turret phaserbanks

2x Fwd Long range Megaphaser


it's an interesting Ship its gonna be a long progress to patch most ships that at least work on your game.


Credits : 


==== Starforce Productions Presents FoaS Churchill====

Design: Anarion

Modeling: Cleeve (cleaned up by Furyofaseraph)

Remap and textures: Furyofaseraph

Conversion/HP: Starforce2

Weapons: The p81 constitution



