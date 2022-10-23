USS Churchill

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got Another Patch Ship Ready to Release this is a Churchill Class that is in the TMP Era Not Done Any Hardpoints on it but it seems it can take some TMP Ships Out and the weapons
Armament:Are
2x Fwd torpedo
2x Aft torpedo
11X High output dual turret phaserbanks
2x Fwd Long range Megaphaser
it's an interesting Ship its gonna be a long progress to patch most ships that at least work on your game.
Credits :
==== Starforce Productions Presents FoaS Churchill====
Design: Anarion
Modeling: Cleeve (cleaned up by Furyofaseraph)
Remap and textures: Furyofaseraph
Conversion/HP: Starforce2
Weapons: The p81 constitution
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 23rd October 2022 3:05pm
