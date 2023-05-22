USS Churchill NCC-2713 (Remastered Version)

The USS Churchill NCC-2713 was in service during the mid-to-late 24th Century as a heavy cruiser, serving many of the same roles as her Constitution Class forebearer.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 22nd May 2023 9:22pm
====Starforce Productions Churchill (challenger class)==== Credits: Model and textures: Anarion Texture overhaul: GAFY? Conversion to BC and HP: Starforce2 Notes: Ship length is 289.04m. Scaled to roughly that. Armament: 8 sets of dual turret phaserbanks. 2x700 damage pairs foreward, 4X 500 damage sides, 2 pair 400 damage defesnive arcs (dorsal). 2x 350 damage single turret aft phaser units. 2x 3 shot foreward torpedo tubes. 2x 2 shot aft torpedo tubes. Shields 14000 to 10000 (in TMP scale) Recomended modification: For DS9 or TNG stats to match P81's scale/Galaxy class, lower (total for each pair) 700 dmg turrets to 400, 500 dmg turrets to 250-300 and 400 dmg turrets to 200. Aft phasers to 250 each turret. Lower shields to 5600 fore, 4200 the rest of them. Cut torpedo damage by 50%. Cut speed to 6. Some textures are 1024x1024, others 512x512. Four 1024's are resized in the 512x512 folder. All textures also avail in 256x256. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
