USS Churchill NCC-2713 (Remastered Version)

The USS Churchill NCC-2713 was in service during the mid-to-late 24th Century as a heavy cruiser, serving many of the same roles as her Constitution Class forebearer.





This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:





Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.