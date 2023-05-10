USS Constellation NCC-1017-B (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Christmas 2009==== FoaS Excelcior 2 Credits: Model: FoaS Textures: FoaS Hp/conversion: Starforce2 This is the high res version excelcior2. Uses a new model, and is the best mesh and texture jub since the gafy/p81 that I am aware of. This is a standard TMP excelcior armament..so..no need to describe that.. Do not modify or rerelease any model or textures contained here without consulting FoaS. Oiriginal readme is located in the model folder. Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

