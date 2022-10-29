USS Courageous

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here Releasing another ship that need patching to at least run in your game and this time it's got pretty Decent Hardpoint it held on with the Defiant Really Well and the ship design and tech i based on Romulan klingon and starfleet design 3 ideas from there specialist tree Romulan for there Stealth tech and klingon for there Brute Force and For Starfleet it's the defense technique all in one design I think you guys enjoy using this ship.
Steps To Install
- 1 Highlight all the important files
- 2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
- 3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
Credits:
-Design - MayhemUK -
Mesh - Queball -
Textures - Queball -
Hardpoint - Elminster
New Patch By THE SCI-FI KING
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 29th October 2022 2:19am
