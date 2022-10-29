1,042 ONLINE

USS Courageous

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here Releasing another ship that need patching to at least run in your game and this time it's got pretty Decent Hardpoi...

Download

  • 11 Downloads
  • Uploaded 4 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 4.64MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here Releasing another ship that need patching to at least run in your game and this time it's got pretty Decent Hardpoint it held on with the Defiant Really Well and the ship design and tech i based on Romulan klingon and starfleet design 3 ideas from there specialist tree Romulan for there Stealth tech and klingon for there Brute Force and For Starfleet it's the defense technique all in one design I think you guys enjoy using this ship.


Steps To Install

  • 1 Highlight all the important files
  • 2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
  • 3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.


Credits:


-Design - MayhemUK -

Mesh - Queball -

Textures - Queball -

Hardpoint - Elminster

New Patch By THE SCI-FI KING  


Read More

Download '211811-184015-USS Courageus.rar' (4.64MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 29th October 2022 2:19am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


192 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

8 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File